Brazos Valley residents dodge rain to celebrate nation's independence

Under cloudy skies and unusually comfortable temperatures for early July, hundreds lined FM 46 in the community of Wheelock on Saturday morning in anticipation of the start of the 27th annual Wheelock Independence Day BBQ and Parade.
Excitement, patriotism and gratitude mingled in the air as people waited for the USA-themed parade procession of folks in cars and on horseback, led by the grand marshal, Franklin High School graduate and UIL tennis state champion Ali May.
Near the end of the parade route, John and Dee Derby sat in a golf cart in front of their home and said the community was thrilled to welcome the parade back after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation one year ago.
“We’ve been isolated for so long, so the chance to come together and see each other, to talk outside without masks. It’s a relief, and it’s almost surreal, like coming out of this fog and all of a sudden seeing life out here,” Dee Derby said. “Today is a reminder that it’s going to be OK.”
Proceeds from the barbecue that followed the parade will go toward the preservation and renovation of the historic Wheelock School.
“This is what it’s about – small-town Americana. This is what’s disappearing,” John Derby said, as some parade participants tossed candy from their cars or on horseback into the crowd for children – and some adults – to scramble to pick up.
The Wheelock parade wrapped up just as rain started to fall, sending attendees on brisk walks to their cars to get in line for the barbecue. Periodic showers and heavy downpours in the afternoon held off long enough for the second annual I Love America Donation Drive to be held successfully in College Station. The four-hour drive was organized by the College Station Noon Lions Club in partnership with Salvation Army of Brazos Valley.
The I Love America celebration was initially planned as a daylong event with vendors, a movie and a laser show, but flooding damage at Wolf Pen Creek ahead of the event forced a postponement. Dan Castillo, president of the Noon Lions Club, said a new date hasn’t yet been set; he added that he was happy the group was able to hold a donation drive for the second consecutive year.
“I think it’s gone well; like always, I would like even more people coming to donate. There’s always more need than what we receive,” Castillo said. Lt. Timothy Israel, executive director and corps officer for the Salvation Army of Brazos Valley, said the donations will prove helpful for the Salvation Army and those they serve in the summer months.
Israel said several other groups came to assist, including scout troops and the Texas A&M swim team.
In College Station’s Foxfire neighborhood, about 100 people gathered Saturday morning for the annual Foxfire Homeowners Association Parade. Longtime organizer and event founder Blanche Brick said the group made three trips around Triangle Park, with each trip signifying life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, respectively.
Brick said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, members of the city council, Brazos County Commissioner Steve Aldrich and 272nd District Court Judge John Brick attended the parade.
“We had everything from horses to a 1930 Model A driven by Don House to horses ridden by members of the Flippen family in Foxfire,” Brick said. “And thanks to College Station firemen and police for helping us celebrate.”
Tonight, the Texas A&M University System will host the second annual drive-in fireworks and drones show at the RELLIS Campus. The parking lot will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show.