Brazos Valley residents dodge rain to celebrate nation's independence

Under cloudy skies and unusually comfortable temperatures for early July, hundreds lined FM 46 in the community of Wheelock on Saturday morning in anticipation of the start of the 27th annual Wheelock Independence Day BBQ and Parade.

Excitement, patriotism and gratitude mingled in the air as people waited for the USA-themed parade procession of folks in cars and on horseback, led by the grand marshal, Franklin High School graduate and UIL tennis state champion Ali May.

Near the end of the parade route, John and Dee Derby sat in a golf cart in front of their home and said the community was thrilled to welcome the parade back after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation one year ago.

“We’ve been isolated for so long, so the chance to come together and see each other, to talk outside without masks. It’s a relief, and it’s almost surreal, like coming out of this fog and all of a sudden seeing life out here,” Dee Derby said. “Today is a reminder that it’s going to be OK.”

Proceeds from the barbecue that followed the parade will go toward the preservation and renovation of the historic Wheelock School.