Brazos Valley relief efforts continue to distribute essentials after winter storm

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rebekah Sherrun Pierce drove to Peace Lutheran from Snook with her three daughters in search of cleaning and hygiene supplies after their home sustained water damage. Pierce said she heard about the community distribution on Facebook and is working to replace several items after the storm.

“It’s been a lot of cleanup from busted pipes. I’m not used to this. It’s been a whole lot of cleanup,” Pierce said.

At the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association in Bryan, dozens of residents picked up food and other items. Barbara Clemmons, the association’s secretary, said she and others struggled to find necessities at grocery stores over the weekend.

“Last week was such an anxious time for everybody, and a lot of people weren’t prepared,” Clemmons said. “For people who are challenged economically, it’s hard for them to just pick up and go and get things. Food supplies are running low, and we’re really blessed to have this distribution of food. We are about the community — about making sure that its constituents have all the things that they need.”

Ray Arrington, Carver Kemp’s president, said another distribution is tentatively scheduled for Friday evening.