Brazos Valley relief efforts continue to distribute essentials after winter storm

As the region and state recover from power and water outages caused by the winter storm, Brazos Valley residents in search of water, food and other critical supplies lined up Sunday afternoon to receive donated items at two community-led distribution sites in College Station and Bryan.
Leaders from the Brazos Valley Blessings Facebook group and Black Lives Matter B/CS completed a third day of distributing key items at Peace Lutheran Church in College Station. In Bryan, the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association opened its doors for more than two hours to dispense food and other supplies that Texas A&M students collected Friday at Reed Arena.
At Peace Lutheran, organizers Amber Robertson and Ebony Peterson said people drove in from Hearne, Madisonville, Caldwell and other parts of the region seeking to replace spoiled food and procure drinkable water, among other needs. Peterson said the multiple-day effort reached more than 2,500 people and raised just over $8,000, and she said she was grateful for the community’s willingness to support others.
“They’re still needing bread, milk, eggs, water, diapers, wipes and other things that they can’t afford,” Robertson said, adding that though many are eligible for benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, their needs were immediate. According to a Sunday press release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved SNAP recipients to apply for reimbursement for food lost or destroyed due to the severe weather by dialing 211.
Rebekah Sherrun Pierce drove to Peace Lutheran from Snook with her three daughters in search of cleaning and hygiene supplies after their home sustained water damage. Pierce said she heard about the community distribution on Facebook and is working to replace several items after the storm.
“It’s been a lot of cleanup from busted pipes. I’m not used to this. It’s been a whole lot of cleanup,” Pierce said.
At the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association in Bryan, dozens of residents picked up food and other items. Barbara Clemmons, the association’s secretary, said she and others struggled to find necessities at grocery stores over the weekend.
“Last week was such an anxious time for everybody, and a lot of people weren’t prepared,” Clemmons said. “For people who are challenged economically, it’s hard for them to just pick up and go and get things. Food supplies are running low, and we’re really blessed to have this distribution of food. We are about the community — about making sure that its constituents have all the things that they need.”
Ray Arrington, Carver Kemp’s president, said another distribution is tentatively scheduled for Friday evening.
Bryan City Councilman Prentiss Madison assisted in the distribution effort at Carver Kemp, and praised the event’s organizers. He said he has heard from constituents with a variety of economic concerns in the aftermath of the winter storm.
“The thing that you worry about is in the weeks to come, who’s going to have monetary needs, and how can we make sure that they don’t lag behind on bills,” Madison said.