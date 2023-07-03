Demand for beef isn’t slowing, but supplies are tighter and prices continue to climb, according to David Anderson, a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension economist.

Although Anderson noted high prices always hurt consumers, the current market is helping ranchers and producers.

“This is a market at work,” Anderson said. “Supplies are declining. That puts the pressure on retail consumer prices, but these high prices really bring some needed profits to the cow-calf sector.”

The current market has ranchers and producers excited to take advantage of its prices, according to Greg Goudeau, owner of the Navasota Livestock Auction.

“We’ve probably had as good of a spring as we’ve had in years and we are selling some cattle at some prices that, if they’re not record highs, they’re nearing record highs and the futures board is telling us, at this point as of today, is indicating the future is going to be very good also,” Goudeau said.

Fed cattle are nearing record highs and in some instances might be records, Goudeau said.

Anderson explained in the southern plains region, which encapsulates North Texas and Oklahoma, a 400-to-500-pound steer sold for $2.74 per pound in mid-May. That same steer sold for $1.92 per pound the same time last year. In the Brazos Valley, Goudeau said prices have risen between 40 and 60 cents per pound.

“That’s a huge percentage change,” Anderson said.

This has led to a rise in higher prices among different cuts of beef, according to an AgriLife report published Thursday. The report said 50% lean grinds were $1.89 per pound compared to $1.05 per pound last year, and although brisket prices stumbled after they peaked at $3.05 per pound for choice cuts in September 2021, they have been climbing in recent weeks. Steaks also were priced higher this year compared to 2022, according to AgriLife.

Yet, pork and poultry prices have fallen from record highs. Anderson told AgriLife that wholesale chicken wings are currently 88 cents per pound compared to $1.86 per pound this time last year. Wholesale chicken breasts also have fallen from $3.56 per pound last year to $1.39 per pound right now. Anderson noted there are a lot of chickens produced in the Brazos Valley and that falling feed costs are helping poultry producers.

Because of the current market, Goudeau said his message to cattle producers is their animals are worth more than previous years and encouraged them not to skip castrations and vaccinations.

“Do everything just like you’ve been doing it,” Goudeau said. “Make sure you’re preparing these animals for the next level because, remember, these buyers are giving more money for your cattle this year than they were last year.”

Abundant April rains has College Station sitting at 18.95 inches of precipitation on the year, according to the National Weather Service, which is above average. According to KBTX’s Shel Winkley, April was the fifth-wettest ever in 141 years of data keeping as 8.94 inches of rainfall was recorded at Easterwood Airport. Winkley reported Wednesday that 3.95 inches were collected in May, but noted several big totals missed the airport and that there was still above average rainfall in the area last month.

The rains have allowed the eastern part of Texas, including the Brazos Valley, to remain out of a drought that is still affecting western Texas and the plains states.

“With ample rains and nice weather, the grass really grows and that’s a huge thing not only for the animals being born and growing now, but for people to start thinking about adding back new animals to their herds because there’s plenty of grass and water for them,” Anderson said. “If you have lots of grass, if we’re not in the drought, these really high calf prices get people thinking about getting more cows and expanding their herds. High prices are a market signal to expand production.”

Last summer, ranchers and producers were selling livestock at higher volumes due to high heat and drought conditions. High feed and fuel prices nixed the option of using alternative feed supplies, and producers were left to cull their cattle herds or liquidate them altogether.

“It was just a tough time for everybody because people were having to sell cattle that they didn’t want to sell,” Goudeau said. “We don’t want to be selling them either if it’s a good young, replacement-type animal, especially at discounted prices, but now it’s like a total opposite from last year that we’re in right now.”

Although grass is green and feed is available, Anderson and Goudeau said producers aren’t necessarily trying to build back their herds yet.

Even if they were, it might take some time after last summer’s culling.

In 2010, Anderson said there were 31.4 million beef cows in the United States. The notorious 2011 drought started that fall and by 2014, he noted the country’s cattle numbers dipped to 28.9 million. The industry finally rebounded by 2019 when there were 31.7 million beef cows nationwide.

Some producers might use heifer calves born this spring to build their herds from within, Anderson said. He added ongoing drought in other parts of the country has created a mixed bag where some might be trying to expand, yet some can’t.

“I would say that expansion hasn’t really started yet, but a lot of people are thinking about it,” Anderson said.