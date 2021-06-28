Brazos Valley prepares to celebrate Independence Day

Brazos Valley residents have a host of opportunities to observe and celebrate Independence Day this weekend. Many local Independence Day events will be held Saturday, one day before July 4. The federal holiday will be observed July 5.
The 61st annual I Love America Celebration will be held this year at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater on Saturday. The all-day event, organized by the College Station Noon Lions Club in partnership with the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum and the cities of Bryan and College Station, will feature live music, food trucks, vendors, a kids zone game center and a laser light show.
Event chair and spokeswoman Amy Raines said last week that the movie “Miracle” will air at 7 p.m., just after College Station and Bryan mayors Karl Mooney and Andrew Nelson deliver welcoming remarks. Raines said volunteers for the celebration are still needed, and she said free parking will be available at the Post Oak Mall.
“After last year’s COVID restrictions, people are looking to get out into the community, and the College Station Noon Lions are happy to put this event on as a way of giving back,” Raines said Friday. “We hope to see the community out there. It should be a great event.”
Last year, pandemic concerns led the organizing committee to shift the annual celebration to a donation drive, Raines said. The donation drive returns this year on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center at 2275 Dartmouth St. in College Station, she said.
The city of Navasota will have its Freedom Festival in downtown on Friday, with a parade, live music and fireworks. The parade begins at 6 p.m., with the fireworks expected to start at 9:30 p.m.
The Brazos Heritage Society will host “Old Fashioned 4th of July in Heritage Park” from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. The canine-friendly event will feature a flag raising, a children’s parade, free watermelons from The Farm Patch and exhibit booths, according to the Facebook event post.
On Sunday night, the Texas A&M University System will host the second annual drive-in fireworks and drones show at the RELLIS campus. The parking lot will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show. KBTX-TV will air the show and WTAW will broadcast music synced to the fireworks and drone show on 94.5 FM, according to a media release.
“I am proud to say that the event was such a success that we have decided to not only host the event again this year, but to make it bigger and better by adding drones,” A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said in the press release. “You also may be surprised how much RELLIS Campus has changed over this past year — construction of this one-of-a-kind location continues. But we still have space for thousands of cars to view our firework show.”
The community of Wheelock will host the 27th annual Wheelock Independence Day BBQ and Parade on Saturday. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the historic Wheelock School at 10691 Cavitt St., according to Kathy Hedrick, director of the Wheelock School House. Hedrick said the barbecue begins right after the parade and runs until about 1 p.m.
The parade’s grand marshal will be Ali May, the 2021 UIL Tennis 3A state champion in girls singles. According to Hedrick, the parade will also honor Irving Diaz, 2021 Friends of the Wheelock School House Scholarship recipient.
Hedrick said all proceeds from the day’s festivities will go toward the preservation and restoration of the historic school. Hedrick said the community held an altered celebration last year with meals served to-go and a distanced, masked parade route.
“This year, we are happy to say, everything is back to normal,” Hedrick said in an email. “People are welcome to decorate their bicycles, riding lawn mowers, wagons, trucks, trailers, tractors, classic cars, motorcycles — just whatever they’ve got — and join the fun.”
The Foxfire Homeowners Association will have its annual parade at the Triangle on Foxfire Drive on Saturday. Participants will gather at 8:30 a.m. and the parade begins at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be served after the parade, and the public is invited.
The community of Chappell Hill will celebrate the holiday on Saturday with a lighted parade, a car show, live music and vendors in downtown. The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Cool Rods Car Show will be at 3 p.m. at the Poplar Lot in downtown, along with food vendors and live music by Rob Moorman & Co. Shops and restaurants will be open all day and the Chappell Hill Historical Society will be selling hot dogs and sponsoring a petting zoo.
Lake Walk in Bryan will have a celebration with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. The free event includes crafts, activities, a clown and dance performances.
On Sunday, the BCS Firecracker 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress in America-themed costumes and run or walk the course through the College Hills subdivision. Adult registration is $30, and proceeds benefit the Mercy Project. For more information or to register, visit go.theeagle.com/firecracker.
Also on Sunday, Century Square in College Station will host a Fourth of July concert of American and patriotic songs from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The concert is free, and free parking is available in the garage.