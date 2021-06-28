Brazos Valley prepares to celebrate Independence Day

The city of Navasota will have its Freedom Festival in downtown on Friday, with a parade, live music and fireworks. The parade begins at 6 p.m., with the fireworks expected to start at 9:30 p.m.

The Brazos Heritage Society will host “Old Fashioned 4th of July in Heritage Park” from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. The canine-friendly event will feature a flag raising, a children’s parade, free watermelons from The Farm Patch and exhibit booths, according to the Facebook event post.

On Sunday night, the Texas A&M University System will host the second annual drive-in fireworks and drones show at the RELLIS campus. The parking lot will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show. KBTX-TV will air the show and WTAW will broadcast music synced to the fireworks and drone show on 94.5 FM, according to a media release.

“I am proud to say that the event was such a success that we have decided to not only host the event again this year, but to make it bigger and better by adding drones,” A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said in the press release. “You also may be surprised how much RELLIS Campus has changed over this past year — construction of this one-of-a-kind location continues. But we still have space for thousands of cars to view our firework show.”

