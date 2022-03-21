Brazos Valley placed under tornado watch as severe weather threat approaches

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley, including Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Milam and Robertson counties.

The watch indicates the tornadoes are possible in and around the area. Issued at 3:15 Monday afternoon, the current watch continues until 10 p.m. Monday.

Monday morning, the Storm Prediction Center updated its severe weather risk forecast for portions of the Brazos Valley, including Bryan and College Station, to a moderate level. The moderate risk level includes the possibility of severe thunderstorms with hail greater than 2 inches in diameter, wind gusts up to 75 mph or tornadoes rated an EF2 or higher.

The National Weather Service's Houston-Galveston office wrote in an update that it anticipates "the development of widespread thunderstorms" throughout the evening and overnight hours as a strong cold front moves through the area. The update states there is also a risk of flooding with heavy downpours with a flood watch in effect for parts of the area including Madison and Grimes counties.

A tornado warning will be issued if a tornado is spotted or indicated on weather radar.

