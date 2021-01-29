Brazos Valley officials seek information about missing baby, parents

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is asking for the public's help in locating a 4-month-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday.

Officials with the organization said in a press release that Ke'ori Hancho, also known as Ke'ori Green, was reported missing to the Bryan Police Department. He was last seen with his mother, 20-year-old Keasia Green, around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Ravine Ave.

Keasia Green does not have legal custody of the child, who was taken in violation of a court order, officials said in the release.

Authorities were initially seeking the boy's father, 21-year-old Donaven Davis, on unrelated charges. However, a warrant was obtained Friday to charge Davis with interference with child custody, officials said.

Officials said there was no vehicle information available and the facts of the case do not meet those required for the issuance of a statewide Amber Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 361-3888 or 209-5300.