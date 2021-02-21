Brazos Valley officials, advocates champion relief efforts after winter storm

He said he hopes in the coming weeks and months to have more answers for local leaders and his constituents.

“Everybody was in some way almost equally impacted,” Sessions said. “I think it’s going to require, instead of just Congress, it’s going to require the state of Texas to look at some allocations. One of the things that I, in this drive today, have thought about is an allocation by region or county for all these essential items. … One time it may be freeze, another time it may be water or heat, but it places a stress on the infrastructure that we’ve got to overcome, I hope, through better management and getting the money to appropriate it instead of for other types of programs.”

Many in the area and region are dealing with plumbing issues brought on by the fierce cold. At least two churches in the area — North Bryan New Birth Baptist Church and Friends Congregational Church-UCC in College Station — sustained water damage to their church buildings, according to social media posts from the congregations.

Leaders from the Brazos Valley Blessings Facebook group and Black Lives Matter B/CS continued receiving and distributing donated food, water and other materials Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church in College Station.