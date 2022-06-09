Brazos Valley Museum Trail offers prizes through stamp program this summer

The Brazos Valley Museum Collective is holding its second annual Museum Trail this summer through Labor Day and visitors can earn prizes by visiting six participating museums, historical sites, libraries and art galleries in the Brazos Valley.

“We’ve had this in the works for several years now and last summer was the first time we did it and it was successful and we want to have even more people participate in the program this year,” said Rebecca Ingram, who serves as chair of the BVMC.

To participate in the Museum Trail, visitors pick up a card at one of 15 participating locations and earn stamps by visiting the various venues. Once visitors have collected six stamps, they can drop off the last venue they visit or mail their completed map to The Arts Council of Brazos Valley. Cards must be completed by July 5 for the first prize drawing and Sept. 6 for the final drawing. Prizes include a gift basket that features items from local museums, galleries and other area businesses.

The Museum Trail stamp card features artwork from Mirkah Hokkanen of different locations around the Brazos Valley with six stamp boxes and the list of participating venues on the back.

The participating locations in the Museum Trail include: The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, Boonville Heritage Park, Brazos Valley African American Museum, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, Brenham Heritage Museum, Chappell Hill Historical Society, Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, Cushing Memorial Library, Forsyth Galleries, George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, J. Wayne Stark Galleries, James R. Reynolds Gallery, Museum of the American G.I., Texas Cotton Gin Museum, and Washington on the Brazos Historic Site.

“We have so much variety here in town and a lot of people don’t know about the different types of museums that we have, so my hope is that people will pick up a card, maybe at a museum that they’ve been to before,” Ingram said, “and then they’ll see the list of participating organizations and maybe they’ll see something new that they didn’t know about or they haven’t been to before and maybe this program will encourage them to visit a new location.”

Leisha Mullins, vice-chair of the BVMC, said the Museum Trail shows there is something for people of all ages — including families with children, singles and couples — to enjoy in the Brazos Valley.

“It’s a fun way to explore all the museums and what they have to offer when people generally have a little more free time on their hands and are looking for things to do,” Mullins said.

Mary Compton, secretary of the BVMC, said visiting Museum Trail locations provides people a way to connect with the community and gain a better understanding of where they live.

“The purpose originally was just to encourage folks to explore different sites around the Brazos Valley,” Compton said. “There’s a lot of different gems hidden across the counties in the Brazos Valley.”

Mullins is the director of the Museum of the American G.I. and said the museum is hosting its Hands-on-History D-Day Remembered event this Saturday and Sunday. She added the museum will hold hands-on activities geared toward what occurred on D-Day, including paratrooper and airborne activities.

Compton works at the James R. Reynolds Gallery, which is one of three art galleries at Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. She said the Reynolds Gallery currently has an exhibit on display until June 25 called “Primal Forces: Earth,” which is art quilts exploring various aspects of the natural world. Compton said the Reynolds Gallery will have a Bryan-College Station Community Art Showcase later this summer featuring local artwork.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History will open its exhibit, Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, on June 24 and will run through Oct. 29. The exhibit will highlight the history of board games, from those of ancient Egypt to the Eurogames of today.

“I would just love for people to get out there and visit our fantastic local museums,” Ingram said.

For more information about the Brazos Valley Museum Trail, visit brazosvalleymuseumtrail.org.

