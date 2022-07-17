Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History summer camps return

For the first time in two years, the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History has welcomed students back to its summer camps to learn about nature, animals, the human body, oceans and inventions and inventors.

“It’s exciting; we haven’t had this experience in a while, so it’s nice to be able to have all the kids back at camp,” program director Garret Leopold said.

Returning camper Evan Escalante, 10, said he sees the museum’s camp as like a second home.

“I just really like it,” he said. “I always like coming here. … I just want to come here as much as I can.”

Escalante, from College Station, said he enjoys how each week focuses on a different topic and said the camp is more fun than school. He enjoys the activities and videos most, saying they help explain the concepts. He also likes that they have time for a snack, lunch and to go outside, comparing it to a nature camp.

Escalante said he was nervous his first year at camp four years ago, but all the teachers were supportive and nice, especially Leopold.

Leopold said the camp’s return has been popular, leading to multiple sessions filling up with a wait list. This week’s Ocean Explorers session had 23 students, and the Digging into Dinos week later this month is full at 30 students and has a waiting list, Leopold said.

Most students register for the entire week, he said, but there are some, especially in the final week, who register on a day-to-day basis. One of the changes made to this year’s sessions is the expansion from half-day to full-day sessions.

Leopold said it gives teachers more time to incorporate activities and delve further into the lessons than previously. Escalante said he prefers the longer days because it means they can do more and learn more.

“It just gives us a better chance to be able to have more time to teach what we’re trying to teach,” Leopold said.

Each year’s camp sessions follow student interests, though oceans and dinosaurs are two topics that are offered every year.

“We focus on the big parts that kids really love as far as informal education goes,” he said. “Obviously everybody wants to be a paleontologist at some point; everyone wants to be a marine biologist at one point. We focus for sure on those things, and then some of the weeks that we have left, that’s the ones we have a little bit more creative freedom to decide on what other things we want to do.”

Beyond learning the lessons in each session, Leopold said, each day is a building block to give students a big picture of the week’s topic.

In regard to oceans, “We want them to go home knowing that the ocean’s very important, and the ocean is something that we should pay attention to, those kinds of things. We focus on the big picture stuff,” Leopold said.

Texas Master Naturalists visited the camp Tuesday to explain buoyancy and how boats are used. The campers then constructed their boats out of different materials — many choosing bamboo — and tested their boats on Wednesday.

Jake Williamson, 8, from College Station, said he decided to create a sailboat, but said it was difficult deciding what to do for the sail, whether to use leaves or feathers.

Escalante said even though his favorite topic so far this summer has been anatomy, creating his bamboo boat fits in with his career goal of becoming an architectural engineer.

“If I see any cardboard, I’m like, ‘Oh I’m going to make a cardboard house out of this,’” he said, noting he hopes to serve as a counselor-in-training in the future.

Margaret Taylor, 6, from College Station, said she learned how to build things and enjoyed learning about what material will float or sink, noting the importance of that knowledge when constructing a boat.

In the oceans session, she said, she is most excited to learn about stingrays and her favorite animal, sharks.

Leopold’s wife, Emily, is a kindergarten teacher during the school year but serves as a teacher at the museum’s camp during the summers and said she is glad to be a part of a program that allows students to express their creativity. She said some students might not get other opportunities to express themselves creatively.

Garret Leopold called it “fulfilling” to help facilitate the students’ learning in a fun way.

“Growing up, I’ve always loved being able to do the kinds of things that they’re doing, so I’m using some of that information of my own memories to create something new for the kids these days,” he said. “It’s very fulfilling for me as a career to be able to use my passions for nature and everything else natural history wise, as well as other historical things, so it’s a good vehicle for me to be able to express my passion for these different things, and hopefully give something to the new generation.”

Camp sessions will continue through the week of Aug. 8-12. For more information, go to brazosvalleymuseum.org.