Brazos Valley MLK events will go on, some virtually

Brazos Valley residents will have several opportunities in the next week to participate in events designed to celebrate and honor the life, memory and example of Martin Luther King Jr.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some events will be held entirely virtually, with others altering in-person plans to adhere to best health practices related to the coronavirus.

On Monday at 10 a.m., the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host — virtually for the first time — the 25th annual Dr. King Freedom March & Program.

The program features a keynote address by recently elected Bryan school district Place 6 board member Deidra Davis. Community members are invited to submit photos in advance of the celebration; more information about the annual march can be found at www.bvaadst.com.

Event chair Agnes Gray told The Eagle this week that she hopes community members engage with the virtual march and program despite the pandemic and the loss of the traditional march through Bryan on MLK Day.