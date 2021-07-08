Brazos Valley lawmakers talk voting, critical race theory ahead of special session

Just over a month after the drama-filled conclusion of the 87th Texas Legislative Session, Brazos Valley lawmakers will again join their colleagues in Austin for a special session that is set to begin today at 10 a.m. Gov. Greg Abbott released the special session’s 11-issue agenda Wednesday morning.
Among the highest-profile issues will be the ongoing tussle over voting legislation. According to the Associated Press, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Tuesday that the proposal put forth this week will not make changes to Sunday voting hours or give judges greater leeway to overturn elections, two particularly controversial elements of a bill that Democrats walked out on at the end of May because they said it would disenfranchise voters of color in particular. House Republicans released the latest elections bill Wednesday evening.
Texas Rep. John Raney, a Republican who represents much of Bryan-College Station, told The Eagle midday Wednesday as he prepared to make the drive to Austin that he wants voting to be accessible and free of security issues.
“I’m not an election expert, but I do believe we need to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote. That doesn’t mean we need to do everything in the world to be open 24 hours a day, but it means we need to do what helps people be able to vote,” Raney said. “I also want to make sure the ballot is secure. We do have some mail-in ballots, but I don’t want them to just be harvested by some outside group, whether it be Republicans or Democrats.”
Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station, told the Waco Tribune-Herald this week he is confident that state funding for the Legislature – stripped after Abbott vetoed state appropriations as a response to the Democrats’ walkout over voting legislation at the end of the regular session – will be restored.
Raney also weighed in on Abbott’s veto of legislative funding.
“I don’t think taking away the pay of staff members is the way to handle that,” Raney said. “He’s mad at legislators who walked away, and their pay is guaranteed by the constitution. I just don’t understand the logic there.”
Additionally, according to the Tribune-Herald, Kacal acknowledged there is scant evidence of widespread voter fraud, and said he “looks forward” to the new version of the voting bill.
“You can’t be upset because they played the cards they had,” Kacal said of the Democrats’ quorum-killing walkout. “They were doing what they thought was the best they could to represent their constituents. That is what we all are trying to do.”
Abbott’s special session agenda also includes a push to combat “critical race theory” from being taught in Texas public schools. In May, Abbott signed a bill restricting the ways current events and America’s history regarding racism can be taught, and said “more must be done” about critical race theory.
Critical race theory is an academic framework seeking to understand how racial inequity persisted despite laws designed to address it – and how racism may be embedded in modern societal structures. The discipline’s leading scholars have told media outlets in recent months that critical race theory is rarely, if ever, taught in K-12 schools.
Critics have said they want to push against those who believe the U.S. to be irrevocably and irredeemably racist. Raney said he believes there is a way to teach history accurately without “overdoing the negative,” and focus on what is good about America – particularly as compared to other countries.
“I don’t know what was in the minds of George Washington or Thomas Jefferson, but I do know that in today’s world, I really don’t think that we have a racist society. I know there are those who do feel that way,” Raney said. “Our country has been guilty of oppressing people – but we have also righted those wrongs, maybe not to the fullest extent, but it’s sure better than what’s going on in China and Russia and most Latin American countries. Let’s don’t destroy the good by thinking constantly about the bad.”
Texas Sen. Charles Schwertner, who represents Brazos and Robertson counties among 10 counties in and near the Brazos Valley, was unavailable for an interview Wednesday. He announced Tuesday that he will seek reelection in 2022.
Asked if there was a topic he wished was on the special session agenda but was left off, Raney said he is disappointed that his House Joint Resolution 152 — which would have Texans vote to decide whether to remove the provision that prevents action on legislation within the first 60 days of the legislative session – hasn’t made progress. Raney believes the special session agenda is lengthy simply because the bicameral legislative body ran out of time to address key topics.