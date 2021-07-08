Brazos Valley lawmakers talk voting, critical race theory ahead of special session

Just over a month after the drama-filled conclusion of the 87th Texas Legislative Session, Brazos Valley lawmakers will again join their colleagues in Austin for a special session that is set to begin today at 10 a.m. Gov. Greg Abbott released the special session’s 11-issue agenda Wednesday morning.

Among the highest-profile issues will be the ongoing tussle over voting legislation. According to the Associated Press, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Tuesday that the proposal put forth this week will not make changes to Sunday voting hours or give judges greater leeway to overturn elections, two particularly controversial elements of a bill that Democrats walked out on at the end of May because they said it would disenfranchise voters of color in particular. House Republicans released the latest elections bill Wednesday evening.

Texas Rep. John Raney, a Republican who represents much of Bryan-College Station, told The Eagle midday Wednesday as he prepared to make the drive to Austin that he wants voting to be accessible and free of security issues.