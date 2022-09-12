Brazos Valley Health District offering free monkeypox vaccines

The Brazos County Health District is offering a limited amount of monkeypox vaccines for eligible recipients.

Vaccines are available at the Health District at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan for adults 18 and older, by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and on Sept. 16, 23 and 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.

To qualify for the vaccine, individuals must meet at least one of the following criteria:

• Have a known or possible exposure to the monkeypox virus, including an unknown rash or sores on a sexual partner.

• Have a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea or early syphilis within the previous 12 months.

• Have a condition that may increase risk for severe disease if infected with the monkeypox virus, such as HIV, atopic dermatitis or eczema.

• Be taking PrEP medication.

• Be a man who has sex with men and had multiple and anonymous sex partners within the previous 21 days.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 979-321-2268.