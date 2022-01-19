Brazos Valley has slight chance of winter weather Thursday

The Brazos Valley could see a chance of winter weather on Thursday as a cold front moves across Texas Wednesday night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service in Houston released a special weather statement noting a risk of wintry precipitation from Thursday night through Friday morning.

Wednesday night’s low is expected to be 33 with a 30% chance of precipitation, according to KBTX. Thursday’s high is expected to be 41 with a low of 28 and a 50% chance of precipitation that could bring a small amount of frozen precipitation.

The National Weather Service said its main area of concern is just south of a line from Brenham to Conroe, which stretches through southeast Washington and southern Grimes counties. A winter storm watch is in effect for most of central and south Texas, but not the Brazos Valley.