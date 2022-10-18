Brazos Valley Gives surpasses $1 million goal during fourth annual giving day

Brazos Valley Gives held its fourth annual day of giving Tuesday, an 18-hour event for community members to donate and gain awareness for the area’s nonprofit organizations.

Brazos Valley Gives surpassed this year's goal of $1 million at around 10:30 p.m., just a half-hour before the online giving ended at 11 p.m. Final totals will not be official until later this week. Ahead of Tuesday’s day of giving, Brazos Valley Gives had raised $219,178 in early giving, which began on Sept. 19 and ended early Tuesday.

Aside from online donors, donations were taken at The Eagle newsroom in Bryan, the Washington Chamber of Commerce in Bryan and the Caldwell Civic Center in Bryan. Representatives from various nonprofits were at drop-off locations throughout the day to take donations and share with donors the services their organization provides.

“This is almost like a team now where our community comes together as a team to support our nonprofits and we have so many diverse nonprofits this year,” said Molly Watson, co-chair of Brazos Valley Gives. “We have independent school districts from many counties. We have faith communities. We have nonprofits that help the elderly, our furry friends, and children, and the underserved, our hungry. And nonprofits provide such amazing quality of life needs here in the Brazos Valley that we all enjoy. We feel like our community is stronger when we give and we like to say we give where we live.”

This year’s Brazos Valley Gives had 161 of the over 1,800 nonprofit organizations from six of the region’s seven counties participate. That number is up from 103 in the inaugural year of 2019. Last year, the event raised a then-record $926,880.

“I’ve definitely seen it grow over the years,” said Jennifer Young, executive director for the Aggieland Humane Society. “The money raised is telling itself. I’ve also seen the number of nonprofits that participate in it just steadily rise in it over the years, too, and it’s incredible to see that number and just realize how many people we have out here doing this kind of work in our community.”

Young noted how the Aggieland Humane Society has participated in Brazos Valley Gives all four years and called them “veterans” of the event. Young said Brazos Valley Gives is beneficial to the region since it helps raise money for nonprofits that provide services back to their own communities.

“I would just hope that they would see what I already see and that’s just the heart of service this community has,” Young said. “Anytime there’s a need, this community always gives back. I think this is a big showing of that in our community.”

The BEE Community also has participated in Brazos Valley Gives since its inception. Taylor Ellerbrock, BEE’s co-founder and executive director, said their first-year total of about $5,000 has steadily grown to over $32,000 in 2022.

“This year, with the economic downturn, we’re seeing a decrease in donations,” Ellerbrock said, “so this day is really important and critical to our year-end success and helping us meet our operating budget and some strategic initiatives that we have outlined to continue being able to grow and meet the ever-growing need for work and belonging for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

The Brazos Valley Gives Community Celebration of Philanthropy is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the George Bush Library’s Annenberg Presidential Conference Center in College Station. The event will include check presentations to participating nonprofits.

“I think it’s such a beautiful event and concept for the community to get to see all of the nonprofits that are doing really important work to just propel our society forward,” Ellerbrock said, “and having the opportunity to engage with nonprofits on one day is just really exciting and feels like a huge win for the whole Brazos Valley.”