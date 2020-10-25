Brazos Valley Gives sets $375,000 goal for second annual nonprofit fundraiser

Each year, more than 300 children are reported missing in the Brazos Valley, he said. While most are runaways who leave voluntarily, they are still potentially in danger.

“A lot of the times what we’re finding is kids that do this, they’re running from something or they’re running to something,” he said. “What we want to be able to do is to try and take those missing person — those runaway incidents — and kind of dig down as to what are the root causes. What’s going on that is causing this to occur, and try and address it with whatever services or resources that that child or that family might need.”

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley receives government funding from Brazos County and Brazos County 9-1-1, but also relies on donations from individuals and through events like Brazos Valley Gives.

Maggie and Harper Cunningham, co-founders of Books and a Blanket, are hoping to receive $2,000 through Brazos Valley Gives to increase the number of students they can provide with, as the organization’s name suggests, books and a blanket.

The organization serves four counties currently, but the sisters are always looking for more students to help, Maggie Cunningham, 15, said.