Brazos Valley Gives sets $375,000 goal for second annual nonprofit fundraiser

In a year when nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley have had to cancel or postpone fundraising events, the second annual Brazos Valley Gives is hoping to provide assistance to the 136 participating organizations.
“We want to cheerlead, amplify and celebrate giving, and that’s what it’s all about,” said Patricia Gerling, president of the Community Foundation.
Brazos Valley Gives will be Thursday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. During that time, donors can make a gift to their selected nonprofit at brazosvalleygives.org or drop off their donation at The Eagle offices at 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce at 314 S. Austin St. in Brenham from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This year’s goal is $375,000.
The Community Foundation first put together Brazos Valley Gives last year to help donors give back to nonprofits who help people throughout the area.
“Needs are greater this year than any year before, and we just appreciate the giving spirit of the Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley community,” Gerling said.
The 136 organizations, which is an increase from 103 nonprofits last year, provide many different services in the community, ranging from mental health services to literacy.
Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention has a goal of $10,000, President and CEO Doug Vance said, explaining the nonprofit’s services are completely donation funded.
The funds the organization receives from Brazos Valley Gives will go toward expanding its awareness training and education services in all seven counties, establishing peer support groups in more counties and helping businesses and organizations create a suicide prevention plan, he said.
“We don’t want to have anybody not be accessible to our services for financial reasons and then somebody winds up dying,” Vance noted. “That’s happening too much.”
A peer support group for those who have lost a friend, relative or co-worker to suicide began in January in Brazos County, with one in Burleson County expected to begin in January 2021.
One of Vance’s goals, he said, is to have more of those peer support groups and also establish support groups for first responders, suicide survivors and veterans, saying at least 60,000 veterans died as a result of suicide between 2008 and 2017 — more than died in the entire Vietnam War.
The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has a goal of $24,000 that will help support the organization’s operations and establish the Youth ARC, or Youth At Risk Coalition, Chuck Fleeger, executive director of the nonprofit, said.
Each year, more than 300 children are reported missing in the Brazos Valley, he said. While most are runaways who leave voluntarily, they are still potentially in danger.
“A lot of the times what we’re finding is kids that do this, they’re running from something or they’re running to something,” he said. “What we want to be able to do is to try and take those missing person — those runaway incidents — and kind of dig down as to what are the root causes. What’s going on that is causing this to occur, and try and address it with whatever services or resources that that child or that family might need.”
The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley receives government funding from Brazos County and Brazos County 9-1-1, but also relies on donations from individuals and through events like Brazos Valley Gives.
Maggie and Harper Cunningham, co-founders of Books and a Blanket, are hoping to receive $2,000 through Brazos Valley Gives to increase the number of students they can provide with, as the organization’s name suggests, books and a blanket.
The organization serves four counties currently, but the sisters are always looking for more students to help, Maggie Cunningham, 15, said.
Donations, she said, keep the nonprofit afloat. The goal of $2,000 will help make about 87 bags of books and blankets to be distributed to students.
“Books and a Blanket is helping provide warmth and literacy to kids especially, and that’s been proven to help them in school and later on in life,” she said. “Being literate does have a big impact on your life, and we want to help reach as many children as possible and give them that opportunity.”
Even though they have not been able to distribute the bags in their more traditional ways at the schools, they have reached students through partnering with other organizations and giving bags to students as they picked up their homework.
“Brazos Valley Gives is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together on one day to support their favorite nonprofits in Bryan-College Station and to celebrate all the work being done right in our area,” Cunningham said.
This year, Gerling said, people have been able to see what causes and services are most important to them.
“We are hoping that people will continue to recognize that we’re very blessed here to live in the Brazos Valley, and it gives us a chance to check our passion and recognize what’s really important to our heart,” she said.
