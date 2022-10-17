 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Valley Gives

Brazos Valley Gives giving day is Tuesday

  • 0

The fourth annual Brazos Valley Gives Day is Tuesday. This is a community-wide day of giving toward 161 participating nonprofit organizations.

Donors can log onto BrazosValleyGives.org from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. to make a donation. There are also three drop off locations:

  • The Eagle, 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Washington County Chamber of Commerce, 314 S. Austin Street in Brenham, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Caldwell Civic Center, 103 W. Texas 21 in Caldwell, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.brazosvalleygives.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert