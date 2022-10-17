Brazos Valley Gives giving day is Tuesday

The fourth annual Brazos Valley Gives Day is Tuesday. This is a community-wide day of giving toward 161 participating nonprofit organizations.
Donors can log onto BrazosValleyGives.org from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. to make a donation. There are also three drop off locations:
- The Eagle, 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Washington County Chamber of Commerce, 314 S. Austin Street in Brenham, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Caldwell Civic Center, 103 W. Texas 21 in Caldwell, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.brazosvalleygives.org.