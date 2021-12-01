Brazos Valley Gives ends 2021 year with $926,880 in awards, grants to 154 nonprofits

Six nonprofits’ names were picked out of a bucket to receive $2,500 grants and another received $1,500 through the same process. David Gerling, co-chair of the Fun for All Playground steering committee, was embarrassed at first to receive one of the grants, he said, because it was his wife, Patricia, who drew the Fun for All Playground name.

“But I was very proud to get it,” he said. “Any way we can raise money for the Fun for All Playground and for the youth of the area because 100% of that is going to go towards building more on the Fun for All Playground.”

The money the Fun for All Playground received may go toward expanding the playground to include a third phase. The committee is currently working with a Houston company to help determine what could be added in a third phase.

“It’s amazing how many people have gone out there, either stumbled across it or they went out there thinking it was something else and they find out what a jewel it is,” he said. “It’s just great to have something like this in a community the size of ours.”

Porter said the most rewarding part about Brazos Valley Gives for that the team that puts it together is that they are able to lift up nonprofits throughout the community.