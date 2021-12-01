Brazos Valley Gives ends 2021 year with $926,880 in awards, grants to 154 nonprofits

Six weeks after the third annual Brazos Valley Gives, representatives from nonprofits throughout the region and their supporters gathered in the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center to celebrate the hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to 154 organizations on Oct. 19 and hand out another $110,000.
Including multiple grants and prizes awarded Tuesday, the 2021 Brazos Valley Gives saw $926,880 go to the participating nonprofits to support their work in the community.
The event that puts a button on the Community Foundation’s third annual Brazos Valley Gives also happened to fall on Giving Tuesday and on the final day of National Philanthropy Month.
Julie Porter, co-chair of Brazos Valley Gives and board member of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, calls it a “God wink” that it happened the way it did, saying it was not planned for the three to coincide with each other.
This year’s nonprofits represent six of the seven counties in the Brazos Valley region and show a 13% increase over last year’s number of participants.
“When the Foundation launched Brazos Valley Gives just three short years ago, who would’ve imagined that it would open the doors and the philanthropy opportunities for many of you, important nonprofits in our community, but that’s exactly the nature of the mission of the Community Foundation,” said Patricia Gerling, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley. “It’s philanthropy. We’re dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in our communities as we partner with donors and businesses with the ultimate goal of creating long-term endowments to benefit important quality of life needs and our nonprofit community.”
During Tuesday’s event, 22 nonprofits received “incentive grants” of $500 or $1,000 for winning a particular hour during the Oct. 19 day of giving, such as receiving the most donations in a certain hour.
Brazos Valley Blessings won the “Howdy Hour!” prize for having the most number of states represented in their donations between the hours of 5 and 11 a.m. with people from 13 different states donating, including Hawaii.
The College Station ISD Education Foundation won the $1,000 prize for raising the most money of all 154 nonprofits during the 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. event. When the donations closed on Brazos Valley Gives, the organization had received $48,721. The CSISD Education Foundation and the five other participating education foundations – Bryan, Brenham, Burton, Caldwell and Navasota – split $30,000 in matching grants from the Greater Texas Foundation.
Harry Francis, executive director of the Bryan ISD Education Foundation, said it has been exciting to see the support the community has shown nonprofits over a difficult couple of years.
“Brazos Valley Gives is one of those positive events that, as you can see, is just growing,” he said before the event where the BISD Education Foundation received a $1,000 grant for raising the most money during the 1-2 p.m. hour.
Another 16 nonprofits were surprised with grants ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 through the anonymous donor-advised fund the Community Foundation oversees for an anonymous out-of-town donor. This year, the donor gave $77,000 to the selected nonprofits.
Six nonprofits’ names were picked out of a bucket to receive $2,500 grants and another received $1,500 through the same process. David Gerling, co-chair of the Fun for All Playground steering committee, was embarrassed at first to receive one of the grants, he said, because it was his wife, Patricia, who drew the Fun for All Playground name.
“But I was very proud to get it,” he said. “Any way we can raise money for the Fun for All Playground and for the youth of the area because 100% of that is going to go towards building more on the Fun for All Playground.”
The money the Fun for All Playground received may go toward expanding the playground to include a third phase. The committee is currently working with a Houston company to help determine what could be added in a third phase.
“It’s amazing how many people have gone out there, either stumbled across it or they went out there thinking it was something else and they find out what a jewel it is,” he said. “It’s just great to have something like this in a community the size of ours.”
Porter said the most rewarding part about Brazos Valley Gives for that the team that puts it together is that they are able to lift up nonprofits throughout the community.
“They are the heartbeat of this community,” she said. “That’s what makes Bryan-College Station and the whole Brazos Valley special, and they provide so many necessary services. … It’s our honor to lift them up.”