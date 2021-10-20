Brazos Valley Gives brings in hundreds of thousands for area nonprofits

Hundreds of thousands of dollars from more than 3,000 donors throughout Brazos Valley took part in the Community Foundation’s third annual Brazos Valley Gives to support organizations in the region.
“It’s just furthering our whole goal of giving where you live,” Patricia Gerling, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, said during Tuesday’s event. “Generosity is just unique to our Brazos Valley and the citizens that live here. We all know that we’ve been blessed in many ways. And that’s why we live here. We love the quality of life. And what’s important to recognize is that many of the nonprofits, that’s what they provide; they provide unique quality-of-life opportunities for any and all citizens that live in the seven-county region.”
A record 154 nonprofits participated in this year’s event with more that were interested, but did not apply in time, Gerling said.
Going into Tuesday’s 18-hour day of giving, Gerling said, donors had contributed $172,186 during early giving from Sept. 19 to the morning of Oct. 19.
Last year, the event brought in $801,462 for nonprofits throughout the seven-county Brazos Valley region. This year, Gerling said, they hope to reach that number or exceed it, but the official goal for the event was $750,000.
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 3,317 donors had given $773,860 to all 154 organizations.
Gerling said the Community Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit itself, serves as a pass-thru with 100% of the donations going directly toward the donor’s nonprofit of choice. In addition to individual donations, participating organizations also had the opportunity to win additional funding from sponsors each hour.
Ron Crozier, director of community relations and development for Twin City Mission, said each of the nonprofits exist to meet needs in the community, and Brazos Valley Gives is an example of the community taking care of others in the community.
“Everything that happens and all of the early donations that were made, at the end of this challenge this evening, it’s not about me, it’s not about you, it’s not about anybody at the Community Foundation; it’s about the people in our community who need assistance,” he said. “I don’t think anybody’s asking for a handout, but they’re certainly in need of a helping hand.”
He explained that help is like an umbrella with each panel a program that supports the community. Those needs for Twin City Mission meets, he said, are ones he wishes were not in the community.
“We live in a very conservative community that we’d like to think that homelessness, domestic violence, kids and families that need family support, those types of things only happen in major metro areas, but you know, this is 2021, and the reality is that these issues are present in our community,” Crozier said.
The COVID-19 pandemic opened people’s eyes, he said, to challenges people face and forced more people to accept those real situations. The needs Twin City Mission addresses are not those that people discuss regularly, he said, but even if a person does not need the support directly, they may know someone who does.
“If you think about the name Twin City Mission, you automatically have a resource that you can make a referral to,” Crozier said. “We’re viewing today as an opportunity to increase and create greater awareness of who we are and what we do. It’s like we have an additional platform to tell our story.”
Gerling said the event gives all nonprofits, no matter how large or small, an equal opportunity to benefit from donors.
“We are just providing that platform to lift every nonprofit up, so it empowers those donors to make a difference,” she said. “It rallies the nonprofits behind a common purpose, and it just builds community. That’s what Brazos Valley Gives and a giving day is all about.”
Terry Dougherty, branch manager of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley, said she learned about more organizations available, especially outside Brazos County by searching the Brazos Valley Gives website, which will remain active after Tuesday for people to search for nonprofits.
While it may seem like a competition, Dougherty said, that is not how she views it and wonders how many people connected with nonprofits are supporting other organizations as donors.
“As nonprofits, I think we’re pretty supportive of each other,” she said.
With the pandemic forcing fundraisers to be canceled, even in 2021, and programs to halt, Dougherty said, she enjoys seeing how many small $10 and $25 donations Big Brothers Big Sisters was receiving from community members and especially students.
Dougherty said she enjoys being able to instill that spirit of giving in young people and was making sure throughout the day to reach out and thank donors, especially those that give smaller amounts.
“Financially it helps, but I think, more importantly, it’s just brings the opportunity to participate in the giving,” she said. “It gives opportunities for everybody to join in and maybe plant seeds to people who haven’t given before.”
The smaller donations make a difference, Dougherty said, because the number of students the organization can serve depends on staffing, which depends on funding, especially with its mentor program expanding into Robertson County this month.
Crozier said he most enjoyed seeing the number of people getting involved.
“That’s what’s promising to us. That’s what’s heartwarming to us. That’s what’s encouraging to us is that we have that many people taking part in and being part of something bigger than themselves,” he said.