Brazos Valley Gives brings in hundreds of thousands for area nonprofits

Gerling said the Community Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit itself, serves as a pass-thru with 100% of the donations going directly toward the donor’s nonprofit of choice. In addition to individual donations, participating organizations also had the opportunity to win additional funding from sponsors each hour.

Ron Crozier, director of community relations and development for Twin City Mission, said each of the nonprofits exist to meet needs in the community, and Brazos Valley Gives is an example of the community taking care of others in the community.

“Everything that happens and all of the early donations that were made, at the end of this challenge this evening, it’s not about me, it’s not about you, it’s not about anybody at the Community Foundation; it’s about the people in our community who need assistance,” he said. “I don’t think anybody’s asking for a handout, but they’re certainly in need of a helping hand.”

He explained that help is like an umbrella with each panel a program that supports the community. Those needs for Twin City Mission meets, he said, are ones he wishes were not in the community.