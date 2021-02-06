Brazos Valley food pantries step up efforts to aid those in need during pandemic

The Brazos Valley Food Bank, The Bridge Ministries and a number of local food pantries are continuing to provide food and support for thousands of Brazos Valley residents amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Brazos Valley Food Bank recently received a $200,000 donation from the F.W. Bert & Mae Dean Wheeler Foundation, according to food bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora, who expressed gratitude for the large donation in a Wednesday interview.
“We’ve been very lucky since COVID started, but we don’t see checks like that unless we’re doing something very specific,” Mangapora said, adding that special fundraising drives are usually the only instances of such expansive giving. “It feels really good, and it was very validating.”
December was a record month for donations at the food bank, Mangapora said. She said the organization has had to spend much more money on food recently due to COVID-related supply chain difficulties, so the donation will help with food costs.
She also said that the food bank is working to ramp up delivery efforts.
“The new part of COVID where we stepped up to the plate not really knowing how much need there would be or what kind of expenses would be associated with it is home delivery,” Mangapora said. “COVID has really made it where there are people who don’t want to leave their homes or are at a risk to leave, but who also happen to be food insecure. They need food, and they need it delivered.”
In the interview, Mangapora praised food bank staff and volunteers for their hard work and perseverance.
“I’m feeling really good about our financial situation and our people situation, and it honestly doesn’t really get any better than that,” she said.
Asked to name the food bank’s top needs, she said that food donations, particularly canned vegetables, and volunteers are needed. The food bank’s lobby remains closed due to safety protocols, Mangapora said, but she suggested anyone who wants to donate contact the food bank at 979-777-3663 before arriving.
The Bridge Ministries
Usage of The Bridge Ministries’ weekly food pantry is down 20% so far in 2021, according to Operations Manager Tatiana Rivera. The Bridge serves about 100 families per week in a typical month at its Thursday evening distributions, Rivera said, so the decrease is notable but not drastic.
In a phone interview, Rivera said she hopes usage is not down because of any sort of embarrassment over needing to use the pantry.
“We are a resource to our community. There’s no judgment if someone needs food assistance, whether that be for a one-time need assistance or a continuing need, we want them to know that we’re here to provide this resource,” Rivera said.
Clients are allowed to access the pantry at The Bridge once per month, and Rivera noted that people are welcome to use the pantry regardless of income level or immigration status.
The Bridge, like pantries and food banks across the country, has seen numerous people come in because of newfound and pandemic-related hardships.
“During the pandemic, it has been very apparent that community members who had never visited a pantry before were coming to us for the first time,” Rivera said. “It was reassuring to them that we were able to go ahead and help them out, even if they didn’t fall within the USDA poverty line. We chose, as a food pantry, to eliminate that during the pandemic and to help anyone who came to our doors. We have not turned anyone away, nor is it our place to judge. God calls us to serve, and that’s what we do.
“Food insecurity may not be very apparent in Brazos County, but it is very real,” Rivera said.
Donations to the Brazos Valley Food Bank can be made online at www.bvfb.org/donate. To donate to or contact The Bridge Ministries, call at 979-704-6037 or visit thebridgeministries.org/.