Brazos Valley food pantries step up efforts to aid those in need during pandemic

“During the pandemic, it has been very apparent that community members who had never visited a pantry before were coming to us for the first time,” Rivera said. “It was reassuring to them that we were able to go ahead and help them out, even if they didn’t fall within the USDA poverty line. We chose, as a food pantry, to eliminate that during the pandemic and to help anyone who came to our doors. We have not turned anyone away, nor is it our place to judge. God calls us to serve, and that’s what we do.