The Brazos Valley Food Bank has received a $50,000 donation as part of United Healthcare's $1 million in contributions to seven nonprofit organizations in Texas, according to a press release from United Healthcare.

The company said the $50,000 will be used to implement a Food "Fharmacy" pilot program to help train medical staff in screening patients experiencing food insecurity and who have specific dietary requirements.

The $50,000 donation is just part of $11.1 million in grant money that the company has donated across 12 states. The donations specifically target food access, mental and physical health, and social isolation, according to the company.