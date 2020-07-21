The Brazos Valley Food Bank announced Monday that it has canceled its annual Feast of Caring fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The luncheon, which would have been the 27th annual celebration, was scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Brazos Center in Bryan. It has regularly drawn well over 1,000 attendees and raised more than $40,000 in recent years.
“With the COVID pandemic still spreading, an event like Feast of Caring ... inside, sitting shoulder to shoulder in rows and rows of tables, eating, talking, laughing and hugging is just not safe right now,” food bank officials said in a news release Monday. “This decision was not made lightly by the staff and Board of Directors. But, the safety of members of this community is the number one priority at this time.”
The food bank said it plans to host its next Feast of Caring luncheon on Aug. 4, 2021, and encouraged donations as the organization continues working to feed the Brazos Valley in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.
To learn more or donate, visit bvfb.org.
