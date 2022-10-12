Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off Friday

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo begins its two-weekend event this Friday through Sunday and returns Oct. 21-23 for the main fair weekend featuring concerts and rodeo events.

Friday features a steak cook-off with awards set for 9:15 p.m. There will be three competitions Saturday, including a weld-off, BBQ cook-off and an agrobotics competition. The weld-off will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the BBQ cook-off runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the agrobotics competition will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On Sunday, gates open at 11 a.m. for the car show and tractor pull. The crowd can vote for their favorite car from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the tractor pull begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are required for admittance to Sunday’s events and can be purchased online at brazosvalleyfair.com/p/tickets or at the gate for $20.

The car show will feature eBay Motors’ “Parts of America” tour, a 12-top road trip featuring American car cultures. The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo, located at 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan, is the tour’s lone stop in Texas.

“The 2022 event is back and bigger than ever,” Fiona Meyer, senior manager of the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo, said in a statement. “The addition of new events including the BBQ cook-off and car show plus added new attractions and bigger concerts during the main fair weekend continue to make this a unique multiday event the entire Brazos Valley can enjoy.”

The main fair weekend begins at 4 p.m. Oct. 21 when the fairgrounds and carnival open. Fairgrounds open at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 and at noon Oct. 23. The fair includes the carnival, animal exhibits, shopping and food vendors and more. Carnival ride passes can be purchased for $25 and are good for unlimited rides for one day, but do not include admission to the fairgrounds.

Country music artist Aaron Watson is scheduled to take the stage at 10 p.m. Oct. 21. Country artist Mark Chesnutt will perform at 9:45 p.m. Oct. 22. The fair will conclude Sunday, Oct. 23 with performances by norteño bands Los Ligaditos at 7 p.m. and Los Viejones De Linares at 8:45 p.m.

Rodeo events start at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and at 4 p.m. Oct. 23. Events include bull riding, team roping, barrel racing and mutton bustin’.

General admission tickets cost $15 and include access to the fairgrounds, rodeo events and concerts. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

For more information, visit brazosvalleyfair.com.