Brazos Valley Fair ready for comeback

“The other thing kids can do during the rodeo is the boot scramble, they don’t have to pre enter, the announcer will say kids 12 and under come on down,” Tizard-Meyer said. “They get to take their boots off, run on the arena floor, and they can win $100 by doing that. It’s just another free event we’d like for the kids to get involved in.”

Classical fair foods such as corns dogs, funnel cake, kettle corn and BBQ will be available.

“We will also have a full fried food booth this year, so you can get a fried Twinkie or Oreo,” Tizard-Meyer said.

Those looking to bring home a souvenir or a snack or just wanting to add some country flair to their attire can browse various vendors while checking out the many artworks and crafts highlighted in the art exhibit hall.

General admission tickets for ages 10 and up are $15 and include one day, while ages 9 and under are free. The tractor pull event this Sunday will cost $20 for ages 6 and up. A carnival ride pass good for all ages can be bought for an additional $20, which includes unlimited rides for a single day. Tickets purchased before Saturday cost $12 for ages 10 and older. Parking will be free to the general public.