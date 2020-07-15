Voters in three Brazos Valley counties took to the polls Tuesday to vote in runoff elections for local positions.
In Milam County, Republican primary voters selected Henry “Hub” Hubnik in the runoff for the Precinct No. 1 county commissioner position. Hubnik received 479, or 58.77% of the votes, defeating Richard “Opey” Watkins, who received 336, or 41.23%.
In Robertson County, Danny Williamson received 410 votes, or 54.30%, in the Republican runoff for Precinct No. 3 constable. His opponent, Chris Sanders, received 345 votes, or 45.70%.
In Madison County, Bobby Adams received 712, or 64.67% of the vote in the Republican runoff for sheriff, according to the Madisonville Meteor. Billy J. Reeves received 389, or 35.33%.
