Brazos Valley Council of Governments offers help with FEMA applications

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments will offer help Thursday with completing Federal Emergency Management Agency applications related to property damage during the February winter storms.

According to Brazos County officials, the assistance will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The help will be offered at Workforce Solutions offices in seven counties.

In Brazos County, the office is located at Center for Regional Services at 3991 E. 29th St. in Bryan; in Burleson County, 100 S. Echols St., Suite C in Caldwell; in Grimes County, 109 Rattler Drive in Navasota; in Leon County, 204 E. St. Mary’s St. in Centerville; in Madison County, 300 W. School St., Suite 200 in Madisonville; in Robertson County, 303 Post Oak St. in Hearne; and in Washington County, 97 Duprie Drive in Brenham.