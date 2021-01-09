Brazos Valley could see snow Sunday

Confidence is growing amongst meteorologists that late Sunday afternoon could bring snow to the Brazos Valley.

Tim Cady, meteorologist in the Houston-Galveston National Weather Service office, said forecasts Friday afternoon showed the Brazos Valley with a chance of seeing 1-3 inches of snowfall Sunday night.

Rain will begin tonight and continue through Sunday afternoon, Cady said, before transitioning to a rain-snow mix and then snow in late afternoon into early evening.

Along with the winter precipitation will come cold temperatures, with a high Sunday of 42 degrees Fahrenheit that’s expected to fall to 36 degrees by the evening as the cold front moves through, according to the NWS forecast for Easterwood Airport.

The snow could continue into early Monday, Cady said. The winter weather is the result of a cold front moving into the area with moisture in the atmosphere from a low pressure system along the coast, he explained.

Cady said cold temperatures will continue into the middle of next week, adding that people should bring their pets inside or provide a warm shelter.