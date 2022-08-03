Brazos Valley community shows up for food bank at annual Feast of Caring

For the 29th year, celebrity servers donned aprons as the Brazos Valley Food Bank invited the community to the Brazos Center for its annual Feast of Caring on Wednesday.

“This, to me, is probably my favorite event,” said John Cowan, president of the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s board of directors. “This is almost like a community meal. You sit down with someone you don't know. You meet new people. You get to support the organization. And sometimes you may be sitting next to people that use our services, and you don't even realize it. That's impactful, and it’s meaningful.”

Donnie Nelson Jr., program director for the North Bryan Community Center, brought 25 children to the annual event and said he talked with them about how Feast of Caring is more than just getting a free meal.

Nelson came with a donation from the community center, and said each of his young guests brought smaller donations of their own to support the food bank. He said he told them that the event is about helping those who are less fortunate all year long, not just during the holiday season.

“They understand this is an event that helps the community, and because we operate off of donations at the community center, how important it is to give,” he said, adding he hopes each of the youth know that it is better to give than to receive.

“It’s a nice experience, and we get to have fun while helping people and donating,” 10-year-old North Bryan Community Center youth Chrissy Ford said, calling it a “win-win.”

Shirley Hunn brought her great-grandchildren to the event, which included a photo opportunity with H-E-B’s mascot H-E-Buddy. She said it is just nice that they are able to come out to support the food bank.

Charlie Ray said he and his wife, Terry, try to go every year and brought their grandchildren this time.

“We support it, and it's a great event,” he said. “Anytime we can help somebody that has a little bit less than we do or a little bit more than we do, we try to help. … People in the neighborhood that have, need to help the ones that don’t have.”

Ray, who lives in Bryan but serves as the pastor at Zion United Methodist Church in Iola, said the friendly environment also gives him a chance to fellowship with community members and elected officials he has not seen in many years.

The diversity in the crowd of people who sat at the long tables during the two-hour event is what struck College Station City Council member Linda Harvell. It was more than just business people, she said, and the crowd represented many neighborhoods from throughout the area.

“It’s such pleasure to go out and help so many people,” she said. “They're sitting here visiting. They're in comradeship. They're enjoying a meal. They're supporting the food bank.”

Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora said there was a steady stream of people, enough to make it feel closer to pre-pandemic levels. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19, and last year had a lower turnout at the lunch. This year, she described the room as cheerful and hopeful.

Despite a lower turnout last year, the event raised $57,000. This year, Mangapora said, they had a goal of meeting or exceeding that amount. They ended up with a little less than $47,700, but she said she still counted the event as a success.

“To me, the money is obviously important. We need to make money. But the turnout was fantastic,” she said in the final hour of the lunchtime fundraiser. “It’s been a tough few years.”

Mangapora said after the event that one guest thanked her for the “super” food distributions the food bank hosted throughout the Brazos Valley at the start of the pandemic. She said the diner’s family benefitted from it and told her she was happy to give back to the food bank Wednesday.

“I teared up, for sure,” Mangapora said.

Cowan said the number of people is a testament to the support and generosity the community has for the organization.

“I've probably said this before many times; this community amazes me every time we have an event,” he said. “We all have our circle; we all have the friends and family, but when you see people that you don't know that are coming out to support people that they don’t know, I don't know that I could have ever picked a better community to live in, honestly. It makes me proud to be part of Bryan-College Station, Brazos County and the seven counties that we serve.”

With inflationary costs, Cowan said some families are facing a scenario where they must choose gas in their car, rent or medication, with food sometimes falling to the bottom of the list. The support during Feast of Caring helps the food bank meet the needs of the community in the fall months before there is another push for support before the holiday season.

Bryan school board member David Stasny said hunger can be an “out of sight and out of mind” problem for some.

Cowan made a note during his opening comments about how many people were part of setting up and decorating the space before the doors opened at 11 a.m.

“We’ve got so many people in the community that are so invested in the event that this wouldn’t happen just with us putting it on,” he said. “It’s people helping people.”

The end goal, Cowan said, is for the food bank to put itself out of business because no one needs its services.

“Do we realistically think that'll ever happen? Probably not, but that’s the end goal,” he said. “We want to end hunger in the Brazos Valley. I tell Theresa, 'You don't have a job if we do that.' She’s like, 'That's what I want.'”