Brazos Valley community prepares to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, legacy

Ceremonies throughout the Brazos Valley will take place this month to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station will host its Dream Works in Action events throughout the month. The first of the free events was a health and fitness expo Saturday.
The 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Lincoln Recreation Center. The free “evening of praise” will feature keynote speaker Somerville High School Principal Derron Robinson, music and dance performances and special recognition of community members who have made significant impacts.
While the event is free, dinner tickets are available from K&J Southern Cuisine. The menu options are chicken and waffles or shrimp and grits, and dinner tickets cost $12 per plate or $25 for both entrees.
The Lincoln Recreation Center will host a community clean up next Saturday from 8:30-10 a.m. in the surrounding neighborhood.
The final event scheduled is a job fair for anyone 16 years or older from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19. The free event is presented in partnership with Workforce Solution Brazos Valley and will allow people to connect with local employers and distribute resumes.
“You may have heard the term ‘S.O. Factor’ and wondered what it meant. It simply means serving others,” Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor Cheletia Johnson wrote in a blog post to the city’s website. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said it best: ‘Everybody can be great … because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.’ Dr. King’s actions magnified his words.”
Navasota
On Jan. 15, the City of Navasota will host an MLK Day Celebration beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. and continuing with a memorial program at Friendship Baptist Church on 1111 S. La Salle.
The theme of the celebration is “United We Stand Keeping in Step with the Dream” and will feature a keynote address from the Rev. Harvey Walker of Crossing Community Church in Houston. The memorial program will honor all area pastors.
BVAA, Bryan
On Jan. 17, the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host its 26th annual MLK March and Program.
The march will begin at 10 a.m. at Sadie Thomas Park and conclude at Kemp-Carver Elementary School. Participants are encouraged to wear masks during the march.
“As usual, the march will allow our communities to once again join together in walking for world peace, recognizing and celebrating the life, contributions and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” a press release from BVAA reads. “It is also a time for us to celebrate the resilience in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Due to COVID-19, the program will take place virtually with a presentation from Bryan High School graduate and University of Oklahoma “edutainer” George Lee via the BVAA’s YouTube channel. The program is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
This year’s event also will include a service project, supporting Family Promise of Bryan-College Station. Participants and anyone in the community are asked to donate hygiene items to the nonprofit that supports families in need by providing shelter, meals and support services. BVAA also will accept donations to give to the nonprofit before and after the march.
Agnes Gray, chair of the program, said the BVAA chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority believed it was important to not take the holiday off. In addition to bringing a diverse group of people together from throughout the community, it gives the organization a chance to reinforce the work of King.
“I am just so ecstatic how in the past years it’s just caught on fire where we have so many children, our schoolchildren, and our school districts also taking a lead in this and supporting what’s going on,” she said, noting the number of youth organizations that participate. “That’s why we really want to target our young generation because once we get them to understand the story, then they can also share it with their children, and that’s how you keep things going.”
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M will host its 15th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 26. The breakfast, which is presented by MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee, will be held in the MSC Bethancourt Ballroom.
The event will include a keynote conversation with Dr. Molefi Kete Asante that will be moderated by Lt. Col. Stephen G. Ruth.
“The purpose of the breakfast is to reflect upon the life, legacy, and accomplishments of Dr. King and relay the message of his dream to students, faculty, and administration,” the event website states. “… The hope of this program is to serve as an inspiration and the foundation for the desire to make a difference in society much like Dr. King.”
Tickets are $20 for faculty, staff and community members and $10 for Texas A&M students and can be purchased at the MSC Box Office in Rudder Tower and online.