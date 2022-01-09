Brazos Valley community prepares to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, legacy

“As usual, the march will allow our communities to once again join together in walking for world peace, recognizing and celebrating the life, contributions and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” a press release from BVAA reads. “It is also a time for us to celebrate the resilience in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Due to COVID-19, the program will take place virtually with a presentation from Bryan High School graduate and University of Oklahoma “edutainer” George Lee via the BVAA’s YouTube channel. The program is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

This year’s event also will include a service project, supporting Family Promise of Bryan-College Station. Participants and anyone in the community are asked to donate hygiene items to the nonprofit that supports families in need by providing shelter, meals and support services. BVAA also will accept donations to give to the nonprofit before and after the march.

Agnes Gray, chair of the program, said the BVAA chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority believed it was important to not take the holiday off. In addition to bringing a diverse group of people together from throughout the community, it gives the organization a chance to reinforce the work of King.