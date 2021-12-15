Brazos Valley Commissioners Court approves reconfigured justice, election precincts

Brazos County commissioners on Tuesday approved new election and justice precinct boundary lines as part of the redistricting process, which takes place every 10 years to accommodate changes in population and demographics based on the census.

In November, commissioners approved a new redistricting map for commissioner precincts in a 3-2 vote.

The new justice precincts, which become effective Jan. 1, 2023, will have the same boundaries as the new commissioner precincts.

“It makes it simpler. It makes it cleaner to have those constable and justice of the peace precincts run coterminous with the commissioners precinct,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford said. “I think it makes it easier on our election, on our election office, and more simple for people to know where to vote and who they're voting for.”

The county will have 105 voting precincts, with the changes taking effect next month.

“I believe ... it’s better to have those smaller where people can be more involved and they can understand who their precinct chair is, whichever party they may be,” Ford said.