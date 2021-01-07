 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention to launch peer support group

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention will launch a suicide loss peer support group Friday. The group will meet at noon at the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, 4001 E. 29th St. in Bryan.

BVCOSP’s support group is free, confidential and open to any adult, 18 and older, who has lost a friend, family member, loved one, or someone close to suicide. Organizers say the group plans to lead participants through a healing journey and teach them that they are not alone with emotions surrounding loss to suicide.

The group plans to meet on the second Friday of each month. For more information, email bvcosp@gmail.com. To register and reserve your spot today, visit https://peersupportloss.eventbrite.com.

