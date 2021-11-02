Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention to host virtual conference Thursday

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention will host its fourth-annual Conference on Suicide Prevention and Awareness on Thursday.

The virtual conference, titled “Surviving the Storm: Navigating a New World,” will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.

Coalition President and CEO Doug Vance said there are two main goals of the conference: First, to help people struggling with mental health issues talk about these issues. Second, to give people hope and educate them, he said.

Vance noted how the number of people dealing with mental health issues has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to save lives,” Vance said. “Many people out there are struggling with suicide ideation or depression or anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder, and they struggle in silence. We want people to know it’s OK to talk about it. In fact, if you talk about it, you can get help. We want people to know how to recognize signs and symptoms or suicide ideation in themselves or others so they can save lives.