Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention to host virtual conference Thursday

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention will host its fourth-annual Conference on Suicide Prevention and Awareness on Thursday.
The virtual conference, titled “Surviving the Storm: Navigating a New World,” will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.
Coalition President and CEO Doug Vance said there are two main goals of the conference: First, to help people struggling with mental health issues talk about these issues. Second, to give people hope and educate them, he said.
Vance noted how the number of people dealing with mental health issues has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to save lives,” Vance said. “Many people out there are struggling with suicide ideation or depression or anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder, and they struggle in silence. We want people to know it’s OK to talk about it. In fact, if you talk about it, you can get help. We want people to know how to recognize signs and symptoms or suicide ideation in themselves or others so they can save lives.
“You don’t have to have a Ph.D. in psychology to recognize when somebody’s struggling, but then what do you do about it? We want people to learn how to respond to that, how to recognize it and how to get people help. It’s not that difficult to do, if you know what to say and what to do.”
With the conference being virtual, attendees can go back and rewatch sessions. Vance said this has helped to reach a larger audience, including people around the country.
The sessions will include an assortment of specific tracks. A faith-based session will be offered for the first time. Other sessions will be offered for veterans, young adults and students, minority communities, first responders and law enforcement who deal with PTSD, and student-athletes who deal with performance pressure.
Vance said there will be a family panel discussion for families that have lost children to suicide, and a session about medications and innovative treatments for depression and suicide ideation.
“We thought there’s so many different groups of people that have specific issues that might be a little bit different than another group when it comes to suicide ideation and mental health,” Vance said. “We thought by offering the audience specific presentations on those breakout groups, it would be more beneficial to them.”
Vance said the conference started as a half-day event in 2018, and became a full-day event in 2019 after a strong response from attendees. A virtual event was held last year with around 300 people attending. Vance said he expects a similar number this year.
“We’ve seen the interest grow quite a bit,” Vance said. “We’ve seen the response be very positive. A lot of people feel like they’ve needed this information for a long time in this community, and it — for whatever reason — wasn’t available, so we’re thankful to present this information and help folks in that manner.”
To register for the conference, visit bvcosp2021.eventbrite.com. To learn more about the coalition, visit their Facebook page or go to bvcosp.com.