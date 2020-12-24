Brazos Valley churches prep for Christmas Eve services amid virus restrictions

Faith communities across the Brazos Valley will have Christmas Eve services today and tonight in a wide range of formats due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Some congregations will have in-person worship gatherings with varied COVID-19 safety protocols in place, with others holding livestreamed or prerecorded worship services. In interviews this week, local faith leaders shared their plans for the holiday services amid the pandemic and spiritual reflections on a Christmas season that is emotionally challenging for many.
The Rev. Daryl Hay, rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Bryan, said his congregation has planned three Christmas Eve services. An indoor service will be at 3 p.m. with limited attendance and RSVPs required; at 5 p.m., St. Andrew’s will have a outdoor Eucharist in the parking lot; and a livestreamed virtual service will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The indoor 3 p.m. service will not include congregational singing but will have instrumental music, Hay said.
“This gives an opportunity for those who feel comfortable venturing out and being with other people to meet in person, but also provides folks who feel that they would like to stay home the option of having a lovely, beautiful service from our historic church,” Hay said. “We’re trying to offer the worship of the church while at the same time being safe.”
Hay described the people of St. Andrew’s as “resilient” through the challenging year.
“I can’t speak for everyone, but I think folks want to experience something that takes them out of this for a little while and be able to hear the Christmas story once again as a source of comfort,” he said.
With students home for the holidays, some churches are expecting lighter crowds for their Christmas Eve services, including Declaration Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Center.
“Historically, we shrink on the holidays, even pre-COVID,” said Blake Chilton, lead pastor at Declaration Church. “We are such a young church, meaning lots of college students, lots of young professionals, lots of young families, that we are not the ideal location for people to travel to.”
Declaration Church will be having a Christmas Eve service at the Ice House on Main in Downtown Bryan at 4 p.m.
Chilton said throughout the pandemic Declaration Church has asked people to wear masks during the entire service, including during times of singing and preaching. Chilton added that security staff walks around and reminds people to keep their masks on and up over their mouth and nose.
Typically on Christmas Eve, Chilton said, they serve hot chocolate and cookies, but they are not doing that this year. Nonetheless, he said it’s important to still meet on Christmas Eve.
“I just keep coming back to Hebrews 10:25 talks about, ‘Do not forsake gathering together,’ and that’s what the church is,” Chilton noted. “Literally, the word ‘church’ means ‘the gathering,’ ekklisia in Greek means ‘the gathering,’ so it’s vitally important for our people to gather together.”
St. Mary’s Catholic Center will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and will livestream the 9 p.m. service. The Rev. Will Straten, pastor at St. Mary’s, said although many students are back home, they are expecting many of their members who are families to attend the Christmas Eve Mass services.
Straten said St. Mary’s uses an array of COVID-19 precautions, including using a mister to disinfect the church between services and an overflow room to accommodate large attendance. Another measure has been removing hymnals and missals from pews.
“We put everything online, so usually at the beginning of Mass, we invite everyone to go to our website and they can click on the link there for Sunday Mass,” Straten said. “We have all the readings typed out, if people want to follow the readings. We have all the songs typed out and printed there as well.”
Meeting on Christmas Eve, Straten said, provides a chance to give people hope.
“Even in the midst of the pandemic and tragic things that have happened throughout this year, believe that God is still with us, God has not forgotten us or left us, God still desires to enter into the messiness of human reality to save us,” Straten said. “So the opportunity [to meet] is to give us hope and the realization that God is still with us, even in the midst of everything that’s taken place, and to celebrate the light of God coming into the world, truth entering the world.”
The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley, which has been doing worship services online during the pandemic, will jointly hold its virtual Christmas Eve service today at 5 p.m. with the Unitarian Church of Lincoln, Nebraska. According to the Rev. Christian Schmidt, the church’s interim pastor, the congregation has also held a combined online worship with the UU church in Huntsville during the pandemic.
“The benefit is that it’s a very tangible sign of our connection across distance — that people of faith, and Unitarian Universalists, my faith, in particular — talk about our connectivity, and this is a clear way to see that and be together,” Schmidt said. “Creative and interesting things come out of collaboration, and they’ll get to hear somebody else’s thoughts about Christmas Eve and my thoughts, along with scripture and contemporary readings.”
Schmidt explained that in terms of Christmas carols, one or two musicians will be playing or singing with all other participants muted as they sing along in their homes.
He said the service’s theme is “Hope comes to a weary world,” a reference to a lyric in the song O Holy Night.
“That’s really what the Christmas story is about, and it seems particularly poignant this year, given the difficult year a lot of people have had, to be able to find hope — whether that’s in the coming of vaccines or just in a new year soon to come, or wherever you might be finding hope,” Schmidt said.