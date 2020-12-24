Brazos Valley churches prep for Christmas Eve services amid virus restrictions

“I just keep coming back to Hebrews 10:25 talks about, ‘Do not forsake gathering together,’ and that’s what the church is,” Chilton noted. “Literally, the word ‘church’ means ‘the gathering,’ ekklisia in Greek means ‘the gathering,’ so it’s vitally important for our people to gather together.”

St. Mary’s Catholic Center will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and will livestream the 9 p.m. service. The Rev. Will Straten, pastor at St. Mary’s, said although many students are back home, they are expecting many of their members who are families to attend the Christmas Eve Mass services.

Straten said St. Mary’s uses an array of COVID-19 precautions, including using a mister to disinfect the church between services and an overflow room to accommodate large attendance. Another measure has been removing hymnals and missals from pews.

“We put everything online, so usually at the beginning of Mass, we invite everyone to go to our website and they can click on the link there for Sunday Mass,” Straten said. “We have all the readings typed out, if people want to follow the readings. We have all the songs typed out and printed there as well.”

Meeting on Christmas Eve, Straten said, provides a chance to give people hope.