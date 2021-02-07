 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley Arts Council accepting scholarship applications
The Brazos Valley Arts Council has opened applications for its College Art Scholarship program.

The scholarship application is open to all graduating high school seniors in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties who will attend a school with a course of study in the arts, culture or heritage fields. Individual scholarship awards range from $3,000 to $5,200.

Applicants are asked to visit www.acbv.org/p/programs/scholarships to fill out an application, and follow the submission instructions.

Questions can be directed to marketing@acbv.org.

