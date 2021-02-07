Brazos Valley ag teachers praise efforts to preserve Houston Livestock Show youth events

For students with larger animal projects, such as cattle, pigs, lambs and goats, the work has meant months of time, energy and money, said Martine, a teacher at College Station High School.

“It’s critical for those students to still have that to see how their livestock stacks up against others across the state,” he said.

Bass said it was important to the organization to host the livestock and horse shows, calling it part of the rodeo’s core mission.

“I think from the beginning when we have gone through the planning stages, we always knew that we needed to provide a platform for these youth to be able to come and exhibit their projects,” she said.

Houston’s NRG Center will host the livestock shows, while NRG Arena will house the horse shows, Bass said. While that set up is not much different from a typical year, she noted, the difference is the commercial exhibits and excitement on the grounds.