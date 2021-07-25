Brazos Valley African American Museum to celebrate 15th anniversary next weekend

The Brazos Valley African American Museum will celebrate 15 years of operation next weekend and is calling on the Bryan-College Station community to join in the commemoration.

The celebration, dubbed the museum’s 15th birthday party, will be Saturday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. at 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan.

“It’s open to the public, and it’s an opportunity for everyone to celebrate,” museum curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry said last week. “Everyone is welcome to come listen, learn and meet some people. It doesn’t hurt to ask questions. We want to share.”

As he flipped through scrapbooks with photos chronicling the museum’s construction and first 15 years, Sadberry said visitors of all races have come in in the past year and told him they didn’t know the museum existed until recently. He’s also welcomed guests not just from Brazos County but also the surrounding region.

“Now, we’re celebrating being a member of the community,” Sadberry said. “When the city of Bryan talks about significant things to attract people from across the country to come here, obviously they’ll mention the university, the Bush Library and Museum and more — and somewhere in there, they ought to say we have one heck of an African American museum.”

