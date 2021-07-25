Brazos Valley African American Museum to celebrate 15th anniversary next weekend

The Brazos Valley African American Museum will celebrate 15 years of operation next weekend and is calling on the Bryan-College Station community to join in the commemoration.
The celebration, dubbed the museum’s 15th birthday party, will be Saturday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. at 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan.
“It’s open to the public, and it’s an opportunity for everyone to celebrate,” museum curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry said last week. “Everyone is welcome to come listen, learn and meet some people. It doesn’t hurt to ask questions. We want to share.”
As he flipped through scrapbooks with photos chronicling the museum’s construction and first 15 years, Sadberry said visitors of all races have come in in the past year and told him they didn’t know the museum existed until recently. He’s also welcomed guests not just from Brazos County but also the surrounding region.
“Now, we’re celebrating being a member of the community,” Sadberry said. “When the city of Bryan talks about significant things to attract people from across the country to come here, obviously they’ll mention the university, the Bush Library and Museum and more — and somewhere in there, they ought to say we have one heck of an African American museum.”
The BVAAM opened on July 22, 2006, about seven years after receiving official recognition. Local educator Mell Pruitt is credited on the museum’s website as being the initiator of the BVAAM, which is built at the site of one of the county’s longstanding Black schools.
The museum recently received a $50,000 grant from the Institute of Museums and Library Services. The grant, formally titled the Museum Grants for African American History and Culture Award, will be used to develop a new catalog management system and complete an “Artifact Cataloging Project.” It will also “support equipment and training for museum staff, interns and volunteers through cataloging and digitizing training,” according to a press release.
Reading classes for elementary and middle school-aged children are among the upcoming plans at the museum, Sadberry said. He also said the museum plans to hold discussions on critical race theory and will continue to host community events such as the forum on policing and profiling local residents held Thursday evening.
Former museum director Crystal Spruill Carter also reflected on the upcoming anniversary.
“The museum has served a pivotal role in the Brazos Valley community for 15 years by providing one-of-a-kind exhibitions and opportunities for community engagement,” Carter said last week.
In 2018, according to previous reporting in The Eagle, the BVAAM offered dozens of exhibitions, speakers and events and served more than 4,000 visitors. It held more than 80 area tours for students, as well as awarded more than $7,000 in scholarships.
For more information about the celebration and about the museum, visit bvaam.org.