Brazos Valley African American Museum hosting Smithsonian water exhibit
The Smithsonian’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit has begun its Texas Tour at the Brazos Valley African American Museum.

The exhibit dives into water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more, according to a press release. The interactive exhibit will be on display through July 17 at the museum, located at 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

