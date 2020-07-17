The Brazos Valley African American Museum will celebrate the 14th anniversary of its grand opening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with a drop-in reception and presentations from local artist Kevin Wayne Newsome.
Curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry said Thursday that the public is invited and encouraged to take advantage of free admission Saturday and explore the museum — with COVID-19-related mask and distancing requirements being followed.
The museum opened to the public on July 22, 2006. The museum hosted 680 people on Feb. 29 at its annual Appreciation Banquet, one of the last large community events before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down numerous aspects of civic life.
Sadberry, who grew up in the area, said he takes pride in the role the museum serves in the broader Bryan-College Station community. Well over 100 people visited the museum on Juneteenth, the Texas-based commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
“That’s the big thing — to show the growth and development of the area. It’s beautiful,” Sadberry said. He added that the work of local artist Newsome has been on display in the museum recent months, and Saturday’s event provides an opportunity for area residents to engage with Newsome directly.
