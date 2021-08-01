Brazos Valley African American Museum celebrates 15th birthday

With 92-year-old co-founder Willie Pruitt smiling in the front row, more than 60 people crowded into the Brazos Valley African American Museum on Saturday to celebrate the Bryan museum’s 15th anniversary.
The museum opened on July 22, 2006, about seven years after receiving official recognition. On Saturday, past and present stakeholders and supporters gathered for a formal ceremony, cake-cutting and conversation to commemorate the milestone.
Longtime Texas A&M history professor Albert Broussard was one of several speakers at Saturday’s celebration. He said he was on the museum’s first board of directors and saw involvement with the museum’s creation and growth as connected to his professional work. Broussard said he is optimistic about the museum’s future.
“We live in a multiracial world, we live in a multiracial state and we live a multiracial community, so I think this is part of their history and part of their experience,” Broussard said of the museum’s role in the broader Bryan-College Station community.
BVAAM board member Matthew LeBlanc announced a campaign called “500” in which the museum is seeking 500 people to commit to monthly donations of $10 or more. The museum has been without an executive director for some time, LeBlanc said, and the campaign seeks to help BVAAM achieve its mission of engaging with and providing education for the broader public.
LeBlanc said donation information can be found at bvaam.org/donate. Longtime stakeholder Mary Broussard said she recently celebrated her 70th birthday and directed donations to the nascent campaign.
“This is a cultural gem in the Brazos Valley,” LeBlanc said of the museum, echoing Albert Broussard’s remarks. “We’re looking toward the next 15 years, and beyond.”
LaVerne Hawkins spoke about a recently announced $50,000 grant from the Institute of Museums and Library Services. The grant, formally titled the Museum Grants for African American History and Culture Award, will be used to develop a new catalog management system and complete an “Artifact Cataloging Project.”
Hawkins said the museum received a similar grant 15 years ago. She praised Broussard, Texas A&M architecture professor Cecilia Giusti and George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum director Warren Finch, among others for their assistance in bringing the grant to the BVAAM.
“The main objectives are to develop tools to improve our collection management system and expand access to museum artifacts,” Hawkins said.
Brazos County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez said in her remarks that she proudly serves as a board member for the museum.
“It is vital and necessary for all of us to be here to support this museum and the living history that it represents,” Vasquez said. “Not only is this African American history and Brazos Valley history, it’s also American history. It’s Texas history.”
Mildred Davis served as the event’s emcee. Davis, a longtime museum supporter and retired education administrator, said the late Mell Pruitt, the museum’s key initiator, was her teacher in high school.
The celebration’s formal program closed with a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and a prayer from the Rev. Sam Hill. Attendees then ate cake, donned celebratory birthday hats and visited with one other before dispersing.
Willie Taylor, who was the BVAAM’s first board president, attended the ceremony and said afterward that he was proud of the museum’s ability to draw Smithsonian traveling exhibits and support from donors in Texas’ largest cities.
Event co-chair Agnes Gray said she was thrilled with the energy and turnout at the celebration.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been 15 years — It’s been a beautiful 15 years, and I just thank God that we’ve been able to stay afloat,” Gray said. “It’s been a great day with really wonderful turnout.”