Brazos Valley African American Museum celebrates 15th birthday

With 92-year-old co-founder Willie Pruitt smiling in the front row, more than 60 people crowded into the Brazos Valley African American Museum on Saturday to celebrate the Bryan museum’s 15th anniversary.

The museum opened on July 22, 2006, about seven years after receiving official recognition. On Saturday, past and present stakeholders and supporters gathered for a formal ceremony, cake-cutting and conversation to commemorate the milestone.

Longtime Texas A&M history professor Albert Broussard was one of several speakers at Saturday’s celebration. He said he was on the museum’s first board of directors and saw involvement with the museum’s creation and growth as connected to his professional work. Broussard said he is optimistic about the museum’s future.

“We live in a multiracial world, we live in a multiracial state and we live a multiracial community, so I think this is part of their history and part of their experience,” Broussard said of the museum’s role in the broader Bryan-College Station community.