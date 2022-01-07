Brazos Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites prepare to open for 2022 tax season

The local AARP Tax-Aide volunteers are preparing for the 2022 tax season, with the Bryan and College Station sites opening Feb. 1 and 2, respectively.
Marlene Reinschmidt, district coordinator for the Brazos Valley AARP Tax-Aide, said the annual service is available to anyone who falls within the scope of their services, saying they cannot file tax returns for people with employees or who own rental property.
There are no income or age restrictions for people to utilize the free Tax-Aide service, which will be available for a 10-week period from the start of February through mid-April. The program is funded by the Internal Revenue Service and AARP with that money going toward supplies and equipment.
The Bryan location is in the Clara B. Mounce Library at 201 E. 26th Street in Bryan and will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The College Station site is in the Larry J. Ringer Library at 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S. and is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
A site in Brenham, located at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, will open Feb. 17 and the hours will be set by the church.
All of the Tax-Aide sites are operated by volunteers with some serving as facilitators at the physical sites and others working from home as tax preparers, said Reinschmidt, who volunteers as a preparer.
In the past, the Bryan and College Station locations were two of the most productive in its area, but Reinschmidt said the COVID-19 pandemic and operational changes to maintain safety have slowed down both sites “tremendously.”
Tax-Aide sites are no longer able to take walk-up clients, but everyone must call to make two appointments – one to provide the material for the tax return and a second to go over the return and sign off on it before it is filed electronically.
All other conversations with the volunteer preparing their tax return and the volunteer double-checking the return are done over the phone, Reinschmidt said.
It is strongly suggested that all clients wear a mask to their appointments, and volunteers will be fully vaccinated and wearing masks, she said.
“I don’t know if the world will ever return to where it was before COVID, but we have to take necessary precautions, but still get the job done,” she said. “We’re excited about this year because, hey, the sun is shining, the weather is nice, the libraries here are open.”
Taxpayers who want to utilize the free Tax-Aide service will be able to pick up their information packet beginning Jan. 26, so they can bring all the necessary material to their first appointment.
Reinschmidt said volunteers are still needed this year, and anyone interested must sign up by Jan. 14 at uwbv.org/volunteer or reach out by email at brazosvalleytaxaide@gmail.com or contact Reinschmidt at 979-571-7337.
Preparers will use secure Chromebooks, provided by Tax-Aide, to develop clients’ tax returns, and call taxpayers about the information they provided.
The facilitators, she said, will greet taxpayers, schedule appointments, answer questions, check people in when they arrive and make sure everything they need for the return is there.
“They keep things organized, manage the flow of people and data and information,” she said.
All volunteers must undergo ethics training and also learn the Tax-Aide processes and systems. Volunteers who serve as tax preparers must take additional training, pass an exam created by the IRS and become a certified preparer, Reinschmidt said, adding volunteers do not necessarily have to have a background in accounting.
Reinschmidt said she is looking forward to this year.
“For me, it’s very rewarding,” she said, saying they get paid in satisfaction.
Deloris Wilson, who has utilized the Tax-Aide service as a taxpayer and also has volunteered as a facilitator at the Bryan site for the last five years, said she appreciated the enthusiasm and sincerity of the volunteers and has enjoyed serving her community.
“It’s a good way to be involved with the community because you meet people from all walks of life,” she said. “From year to year, you kind of learn the people.”
For more information, go to bcstaxaide.com.