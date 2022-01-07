Brazos Valley AARP Tax-Aide sites prepare to open for 2022 tax season

In the past, the Bryan and College Station locations were two of the most productive in its area, but Reinschmidt said the COVID-19 pandemic and operational changes to maintain safety have slowed down both sites “tremendously.”

Tax-Aide sites are no longer able to take walk-up clients, but everyone must call to make two appointments – one to provide the material for the tax return and a second to go over the return and sign off on it before it is filed electronically.

All other conversations with the volunteer preparing their tax return and the volunteer double-checking the return are done over the phone, Reinschmidt said.

It is strongly suggested that all clients wear a mask to their appointments, and volunteers will be fully vaccinated and wearing masks, she said.

“I don’t know if the world will ever return to where it was before COVID, but we have to take necessary precautions, but still get the job done,” she said. “We’re excited about this year because, hey, the sun is shining, the weather is nice, the libraries here are open.”