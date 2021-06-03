Brazos Transit District to reinstate fares in September

The Brazos Transit District announced Thursday it will reinstate its fares on all fixed routes and ADA paratransit service beginning Sept. 6.
Fares will be reinstated at regular rates.
"Due to the COVID pandemic, BTD took extra precautions to protecting operators and riders against the spread of COVID by waiving fares for fixed routes and ADA paratransit services," BTD officials wrote in a release.
"As COVID cases begin to decrease and more and more residents are receiving COVID vaccines, all fares, including fixed routes and ADA paratransit will resume in September. Fares will be reinstated at regular rates; visit our website to view all fare information."