 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Transit District to reinstate fares in September
0 comments

Brazos Transit District to reinstate fares in September

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Horizontal Eagle

The Brazos Transit District announced Thursday it will reinstate its fares on all fixed routes and ADA paratransit service beginning Sept. 6.

Fares will be reinstated at regular rates.

"Due to the COVID pandemic, BTD took extra precautions to protecting operators and riders against the spread of COVID by waiving fares for fixed routes and ADA paratransit services," BTD officials wrote in a release.

"As COVID cases begin to decrease and more and more residents are receiving COVID vaccines, all fares, including fixed routes and ADA paratransit will resume in September. Fares will be reinstated at regular rates; visit our website to view all fare information."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral
Local News

Bryan High valedictorian reacts to speech going viral

Josue Sarria Quezada, valedictorian of Bryan High School’s 2021 graduating class, took notice of the sunset when he stepped up to the podium to present his address during May 29’s graduation ceremony at Merrill Green Stadium. He did not expect that within days the video of his speech would be shared thousands of times and seen by 100,000 people throughout the country.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert