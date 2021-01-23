Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network offering free online English class

The Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network will offer a free online conversational English class on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Feb. 1.

Students will work toward a higher proficiency in English by meeting one-on-one or in small groups with volunteers to practice vocabulary and grammar learned during lessons.

Three course levels will be offered — beginning, intermediate, and more advanced. Textbooks will be available for checkout. The classes will be done via Zoom and can be accessed from computers and phones.

For more information about enrolling in the class, email info@brazosimmigration.com, or call 393-8228.