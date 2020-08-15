Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network hotline provides COVID-19 updates in Spanish

The Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network (BIIN) has been operating an assistance phone line for Spanish-speaking residents this summer in an ongoing effort to provide up-to-date and accurate information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects.
BIIN launched Línea Amiga in late June. Bilingual community members, including some college students, are volunteering between noon and 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays to talk with Spanish-speaking area residents and answer questions about coronavirus testing, contact tracing, health care access and more.
In a Friday afternoon Zoom interview, BIIN board members Nancy Plankey-Videla and Maria José Perez-Patron said that the effort is to make sure language barriers or challenges do not prevent people from getting necessary information about the ongoing pandemic.
“We wanted to make the most accessible services known so they could navigate this complicated health care system,” Plankey-Videla said. “It was responding to a local need for Spanish service information. There was a lot of information in English but not in Spanish, and these families — suddenly, the Latinx and immigrant communities were hotspots and seeing large increases in COVID-19 positive tests.”
Perez-Patron is also an assistant professor within Texas A&M’s School of Public Health. She noted that Hispanics, due to various factors, have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 locally and nationally.
Of the county’s 4,158 total cases of COVID-19, 45.8% are among Hispanic or Latino individuals, according to Friday’s update from the Brazos County Health District. Latino community members made up 50.4% of total cases in the county on June 23, and 75% of new coronavirus cases between April 26 and May 11.
Perez-Patron said that a considerable number of Hispanic people work in jobs that cannot easily be done from home, if at all.
“A lot of them work in caretaking or are service providers, and for many, the reality at the end of the day is that the choice is to risk getting sick or stop getting a paycheck,” Perez-Patron said. “There are no good choices here and a lot of people have just had to deal.”
“A lot of these families have been the first ones to get sick, and also we know that they live in households that have more family members — or at least that we go and visit each other often,” Perez-Patron said. “As wonderful as this is under general circumstances, currently this just increases the risk for everybody.”
The Línea Amiga hotline has also received support from the First United Methodist Church of Bryan, Friends Congregational Church — UCC in College Station and from private donations.
Plankey-Videla said that the daily number of calls to Línea Amiga fluctuates, and the length and content of the calls also varies.
Plankey-Videla and Perez-Patron said they have spread the word about the hotline in Spanish-language media outlets in recent weeks.
Health officials have said recently to expect upticks in the number of COVID-19 cases as Texas A&M, Blinn College and K-12 schools start their semesters. Plankey-Videla said that BIIN anticipates a corresponding surge in calls to Línea Amiga, which translates to “friendly line” in English.
Both BIIN board members urged a continued focus on contact tracing, and for the entire Brazos Valley community to recognize the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on Latino or Hispanic residents locally, and on Latino and Black communities nationally.
“We’re all in this together, but the reality is that we have not all been affected in the same ways,” Perez-Patron said. “For all of us who are in a position to help, this is a time to help.”
For information — in Spanish or in English — on the Línea Amiga hotline and on Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network’s other programs, visit brazosimmigration.com.
The hotline number is 833-764-6464.
