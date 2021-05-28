Brazos County's COVID-19 vaccination hub to give final second doses June 3

Brazos County's COVID-19 vaccination hub at the Brazos Center in Bryan will be administering its final second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on June 3, officials announced.

The hub will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

Officials said the hub had been seeing a no-show rate of 8-12%, but had an "over-show" rate of 14% last week. Officials said due to the recent trend, they are expecting more people to come to the vaccine hub on June 3 than there are available appointments.

Officials said they are encouraging first-dose recipients who haven't made a second-dose appointment and don't have an appointment for June 3 to call the vaccine hub's call center at 979-703-1545 to make an appointment.

Additionally, officials said individuals who received their first dose at the hub, but have yet to receive a second-dose appointment should call the hub's call center to confirm an appointment.

As the vaccination hub winds down operation, officials said they expect to reach 100,000 overall administered doses next week.