Brazos County's COVID-19 death toll continues to climb

Brazos County COVID-19 death toll continued to climb as state health officials reported one new virus-related death over the weekend.

To date, 382 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest death were released.

The state has reported the deaths of eight Brazos County residents from COVID-19 in the past week.

State health officials reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents over the weekend.

The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 189, the lowest it has been this year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,283 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.