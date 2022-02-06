Brazos County's COVID-19 death toll continues to climb

Brazos County COVID-19 death toll continued to climb as state health officials reported one new virus-related death over the weekend.
To date, 382 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. No details about the latest death were released.
The state has reported the deaths of eight Brazos County residents from COVID-19 in the past week.
State health officials reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents over the weekend.
The seven-day average for new cases in Brazos County was 189, the lowest it has been this year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
The Department of State Health Services has reported 53,283 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 1,108 as of Thursday, the last date for which figures were posted. The university recorded an all-time high of 1,635 cases on campus on Sept. 10.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 14.01% as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 81 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Sunday, with 11 new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Six COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were six intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 578 staffed hospital beds in the region, 81 were available Sunday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 497,375 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported four new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County over the weekend. State health officials said the county has had 5,003 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Sunday, 14,755 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.