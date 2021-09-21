Brazos County's active COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000; 230 new cases reported Tuesday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County surpassed 2,000 for the first time on Tuesday as health officials reported 230 new cases among county residents.

The number of active cases on Tuesday was 2,210. Health officials said 4,378 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 29,464 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 26,945 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fifty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 20.95% on Sunday, the last day for which figures were reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8% on Tuesday.