Brazos County's active COVID-19 cases reach all-time high; 367 new cases, 1 death reported Monday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County reached an all-time high on Monday as health officials reported 367 new cases and one virus-related death among county residents.

The number of active cases on Monday was 1,980, which surpassed the county’s all-time high of 1,858 reach on Jan. 17 and Friday.

The latest Brazos County resident to die after contracting COVID-19 was a man in his 60s, health officials said. To date, 309 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Health officials said 4,378 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Monday.

Officials have confirmed 29,234 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 26,945 cases were considered recovered as of Monday health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fifty-four Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.