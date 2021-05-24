Brazos County's active COVID-19 cases decrease over weekend; total cases adjusted

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County dipped slightly over the weekend, from 234 on Friday to 215 on Monday, while health officials adjusted the total number of cases.
Brazos County health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
Officials said the Brazos County Health District was also made aware of 627 cases that were not reported from a Curative testing kiosk from October to December. Officials said those people were notified of their positive cases at the time of their results, but the results weren't reported to the health district.
With the new cases reported Monday and the total cases adjustment, health officials have confirmed 23,416 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Of those, officials with the Brazos County Health District said 22,950 were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.
The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 4.52% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.95% on Monday. Health officials said 261,608 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 4,065 total probable cases. Of those, 17 were considered active, and 4,048 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 30% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
A Texas A&M University website said there were eight active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted Monday.
To date, 251 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.