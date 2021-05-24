Brazos County's active COVID-19 cases decrease over weekend; total cases adjusted

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County dipped slightly over the weekend, from 234 on Friday to 215 on Monday, while health officials adjusted the total number of cases.

Brazos County health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.

Officials said the Brazos County Health District was also made aware of 627 cases that were not reported from a Curative testing kiosk from October to December. Officials said those people were notified of their positive cases at the time of their results, but the results weren't reported to the health district.

With the new cases reported Monday and the total cases adjustment, health officials have confirmed 23,416 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Of those, officials with the Brazos County Health District said 22,950 were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.