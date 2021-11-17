Brazos County's active COVID-19 case count continues to creep up

There were 18 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region Wednesday, with four new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Five COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there was one intensive care unit bed available in the region. Of the 544 staffed hospital beds in the region, 56 were available Wednesday, according to state figures.

Across the state, 2,720 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Wednesday.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.06% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 412,357 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 5,667 total probable cases.

To date, 363 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Statewide

On Wednesday, 3,906 new cases of COVID-19 and 122 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.