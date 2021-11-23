Brazos County's active COVID-19 case count continues slow climb

Brazos County health officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Tuesday.
The number of active cases in Brazos County was 223 on Tuesday. County health officials said no cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Tuesday.
Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,304 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 36 as of Saturday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 32,718 cases were considered recovered as of Tuesday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Three Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 3.75% on Monday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 22 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region Monday, with five new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Five COVID-19 patients were on ventilators in the region, and there were seven intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 587 staffed hospital beds in the region, 93 were available Tuesday, according to state figures.
Across the state, 2,692 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.01% on Tuesday.
Health officials said 415,837 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 20 new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 5,697 total probable cases.
To date, 363 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Statewide
On Tuesday, 2,807 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 3.5 million, according to state figures.
State officials said 72,301 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.