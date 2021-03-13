Brazos County Youth Livestock Show returns March 20

The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show is slated to return to the Brazos County Expo next week.
Barry Bouse, president of the Brazos County Youth Livestock Association, said it will be a fairly normal livestock show as far as the events and activities. COVID-19 protocols will be in place, following the county’s mask and social distancing recommendations.
The event kicks off March 20, with the premium auction March 27.
Courtney Thurman, the 2020 Brazos County Youth Livestock Show queen and Rudder High School senior, said it means a lot that the county and BCYLS board chose to hold the show after the disappointment following last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19.
“It was really hard on a lot of the exhibitors, not only mentally and emotionally, but financially,” she said. The show will allow those students to make some of the money they did not have a chance to earn last year.
She said a lot of the exhibitors’ lives center around livestock shows, both major shows and local ones.
“We love it, and going to the county show every year is just something that means a lot to a lot of us, so for them to be able to still make it happen this year means a lot to not only myself and fellow seniors, but just all exhibitors that show at our county fair,” she said.
It was not a guarantee that the show would take place, Bouse said, but organizers planned and prepared for it as if it could, and no one has told them it cannot happen.
“It’s very rewarding,” he said about this year’s event happening. “Last year was very disappointing.”
Some projects begin a year in advance, he said, and the county show was the one place exhibitors had left to show last year as the major shows canceled. Then, at the last minute, the 2020 event also was canceled.
“That’s very difficult to have to do, and so we’re very glad that we’re able to let these kids do what they want to do — what they had set their mind out to do, possibly a year ago, and receive the rewards that they should have received a year ago,” he said.
The board watched how the major shows organized and operated their youth livestock events, Bouse said, and knew the county show could take place once it saw those larger contests happening.
Bouse said he does not anticipate any attendance limitations and hopes the community will show up to support the students. This year’s premium auction will begin at 2 p.m. instead of in the evening.
One of the first activities of this year’s event will be the coronation of the 2021 queen during the Queen’s Dance March 20 at 8 p.m.
The coronation is one of the things Thurman is most looking forward to because last year she was crowned queen during a Facebook Live event and has not had many of the traditional queen experiences due to the pandemic. The coronation will give her one more opportunity to represent the show as the 2020 queen.
She is also excited to be back at the county show for her senior year.
“I’m also just looking forward to my last county livestock show as a senior and getting to make a couple more memories before it’s all over,” she said.
Bouse said after seeing last year’s seniors miss out on the opportunity to participate at the county show one last time, he does not want that for any other students, especially seniors.
For more information about the show, go to www.bcyla.net.