Brazos County Youth Livestock Show returns March 20

It was not a guarantee that the show would take place, Bouse said, but organizers planned and prepared for it as if it could, and no one has told them it cannot happen.

“It’s very rewarding,” he said about this year’s event happening. “Last year was very disappointing.”

Some projects begin a year in advance, he said, and the county show was the one place exhibitors had left to show last year as the major shows canceled. Then, at the last minute, the 2020 event also was canceled.

“That’s very difficult to have to do, and so we’re very glad that we’re able to let these kids do what they want to do — what they had set their mind out to do, possibly a year ago, and receive the rewards that they should have received a year ago,” he said.

The board watched how the major shows organized and operated their youth livestock events, Bouse said, and knew the county show could take place once it saw those larger contests happening.

Bouse said he does not anticipate any attendance limitations and hopes the community will show up to support the students. This year’s premium auction will begin at 2 p.m. instead of in the evening.